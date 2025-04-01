VRIZE Recognized Among The Fastest-Growing Companies In The Inc. Southeast Regionals

VRIZE Recognized as the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Inc. Southeast Regionals

VRIZE Secures a Spot in the Southeast's Top 192, Contributing to 11,493 Jobs and an $8.1B Economic Impact

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. magazine today announced that VRIZE has been ranked No. 43 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list , an exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies across South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. The recognition highlights VRIZE's exceptional growth and expanding impact across the Southeast.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals provide a focused view of the most successful independent small businesses-those powering the Southeast economy's most dynamic and competitive segment.VRIZE earned its place among 192 distinguished private companies on the list, which reported a median two-year revenue growth of 114% between 2021 and 2023. Collectively, these companies contributed 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the Southeast region's economy.“Our inclusion in the Inc. Regionals is more than a recognition-it's a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the relentless drive of our people,” said Maloy Roy, CEO of VRIZE.“It's a testament to the impact of delivering digital transformation the right way-frictionless, purpose-driven, and built for scale. We're not just growing-we're building something enduring.”“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.The full 2025 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, including company profiles and an interactive, sortable database, is available at .This recognition not only affirms VRIZE's strong growth trajectory; it also signals the company's expanding influence in the digital engineering space. With eyes firmly set on the future, VRIZE remains committed to advancing innovation, delivering measurable impact for its clients, and setting new benchmarks for what's possible in a digital-first world.About VRIZEFounded in 2020, VRIZE is a next-generation digital engineering firm delivering frictionless digital transformation for modern enterprises. With a rapidly growing team of 450+ professionals, VRIZE helps clients achieve scale and agility through services spanning platform consulting, digital customer experience, data analytics and AI, supply chain transformation, and quality engineering.For more information about VRIZE, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn .More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Future. Engineered. Staying Ahead in the Age of Intelligent Innovation

