Why Pets Should Be Given Only Human-Grade Ingredients

Photo courtesy of Isa & Jake's Pet Food

Photo courtesy of Isa & Jake's Pet Food

Photo courtesy of Isa & Jake's Pet Food

Isa & Jake's Pet Food puts pet food quality in the spotlight.

- Will Post, founder of Isa & Jake's Pet Food

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Most people with a pet love their furry family member and want only the best. Little do they realize that what they are feeding them may be toxic and lead them to be ill, die earlier than they should, or live their life on drugs. The more consumers know about the importance of feeding pets human-grade ingredients, the more they can protect their furry family members from the horrors of the industry and the illnesses that many commercial grade pet foods may lead to.

"Nice packaging and a great ad on television do not equal a high-quality product for your pet," said Will Post, founder of Isa & Jake's Pet Food . "Don't be fooled by the big money put behind those products. You need to know what the product is made of so you can protect your pet. Just as food is medicine for humans, it plays a crucial role in your pet's health and well-being. The best option is to feed them human-grade meat.”

It's estimated that in 2024, nearly $15 billion was spent on cat food in the US and $33.5 billion on dog food. This is clearly a huge market that continues to be robust because people have no plans of not having pets in their families. Over the years, however, significant recalls have occurred due to pets becoming ill and dying from tainted food. Many other families have pets that need veterinary care for diseases and illnesses that may be linked to their diet.

One of the issues that Isa & Jake's Pet Food takes on is rendered meats. In short, rendered meats are products in pet foods that are unsuitable for human consumption. It is made from animal parts and pieces, such as tissues, bones, organs, and other byproducts, that are low quality and would likely otherwise be considered industry waste. The pet food industry has found a way to take it and turn it into billions, but often at the expense of the pets that are consuming it.

The problem with choosing pet foods with rendered meats is that they generally consume something lower quality, have substandard ingredients, including animals that have had drug inoculations, and will likely contain additional items that pets shouldn't be eating. These include livers, gums, fillers, food dyes, preservatives, and byproducts. They also contain chemicals such as melamine, msg, bone meal, and propylene glycol. Such ingredients consumed over time may lead to a decline in the pet's health or diseases.

Isa & Jake's Pet Food is on a mission to provide people with wholesome and nutritious pet food they can provide to their pets and feel good about it. Their pet food line has no harmful ingredients and is held to a higher standard. In fact, it is 100% human-grade pet food. All the ingredients in the food are human-grade and fit for human consumption. They are all made in US factories with human food safety standards. This type of food provides pets with all the nutrition they need and the higher quality ingredients that pet owners can feel good about.

“Once you give your pets real human grade meat, you will never want to return to the substandard commercial grade foods," said David Dean Cohen, vice president of sales at Isa & Jake's Pet Food. "You will want to feed them as well as you are feeding your other family members so they have the best opportunity at a life of health and happiness."

Isa & Jakes Pet Food is offered in canned options, including smaller and larger cans. There is cat and dog pet food sold by the case, including cow, tuna, salmon, albacore, longhorn, turkey, chicken, and pork. Additionally, they have a line of dog jerky treats made from human-grade meats that will launch in May 2025, including chicken, salmon, albacore, pork, chicken, cow, and longhorn. Oven baked kibble for dogs coming soon. All of the products are sold exclusively online. To learn more about the company and purchase products, visit the site at:

About Isa & Jake's Pet Food

Isa & Jake's Pet Food was founded by Will Post, a serial entrepreneur and U.S. Marine veteran who had over 30 dogs in his life. When a veterinarian brought it to his attention that the food quality was poor and making animals ill, he went on a mission to improve the situation and began making homemade pet food from human-grade ingredients. The company offers a line of 100% human-grade pet foods. To get more information, visit the site at:



###



Sources:

Pet Food Industry. US Pet Food Sales: Units and volume catching up to dollars. October 2024.

Cher Murphy

Isa & Jake's Pet Food

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.