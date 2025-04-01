Lautenbach Recycling Expands In Bellingham: New 24-Acre Facility To Consolidate Operations And Serve Community Needs

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lautenbach Recycling is excited to announce the purchase of 24 acres of industrial property in the Irongate Industrial Park in Bellingham, WA. With renovation beginning in March of 2025, this strategic acquisition will allow the company to consolidate its operations from several locations in Whatcom County into one central, full-scale recycling facility to serve the local community.

The new property will also become the home of NWR Storage Containers, another business owned by Lautenbach Recycling, allowing for streamlined operations under one roof. This expansion represents a significant investment in the region's sustainability efforts and addresses a pressing community need: currently, Bellingham residents lack a local option for self-haul construction and demolition recycling. The new facility will provide a convenient and efficient recycling solution for residents and businesses.

"We are thrilled to take this next step in our growth and better serve the Bellingham community," said Troy Lautenbach, President of Lautenbach Recycling. "This new facility will streamline our operations and offer local residents a much-needed resource for recycling. Our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship drives everything we do, and this expansion testifies to that commitment."

The new recycling facility will feature state-of-the-art technology to handle a wide range of recyclable materials, including wood, drywall, metal, concrete, asphalt and cardboard. It will also offer hauling services to help residents and businesses maximize their recycling efforts and reduce their environmental impact.

Lautenbach Recycling's dedication to the environment and the communities it serves is at the heart of this expansion. By consolidating operations and providing a local recycling solution, the company aims to foster a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility in Bellingham and beyond.

Lautenbach Recycling is the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State, founded in 1991 by brothers Troy and Torrey Lautenbach. Committed to responsible waste management and environmental sustainability, Lautenbach Recycling provides comprehensive services to residential and commercial clients in the Pacific Northwest. Our residential and industrial services include transportation, sustainable demolition, self-haul recycling, roll-off boxes, food waste depackaging, and composting. Lautenbach Recycling contributes to a greener future by efficiently processing and reusing materials, thereby conserving valuable resources and protecting our environment. As a family-owned and operated business, we take pride in our deep-rooted community values and strive to make a positive impact on our region.

Lautenbach's Family of Recycling Businesses includes:



Skagit Soils – Providing green and organic waste composting services

San Juan Transfer Station – Recycling and garbage drop-off services for Friday Harbor and San Juan Island NWR Container Rentals – Selling and Renting Storage Containers, Mobile Offices and Steel Road Plates:

SOURCE Lautenbach Recycling

