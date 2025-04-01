Activtrak Ranks No. 87 On Inc Magazine's List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southwest

Companies on the list have a median growth rate of 106 percent

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it ranks No. 87 on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list , marking its fourth consecutive year to be among the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Among software companies, ActivTrak ranks sixth overall, fifth in Texas and second in Austin.

Most recently ActivTrak ranked No. 2335 on the Inc. 5000. The Regionals is an extension of the national Inc. 5000 list and highlights the most successful companies across 24 sectors of the economy.

"Workforce optimization remains a top challenge and more enterprises now view workforce analytics as essential for doing business," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "Our growth reflects the rising demand for workforce insights that enhance productivity, efficiency and KPI alignment. We're honored to be among the fastest-growing companies in the Southwest and to help businesses maximize their workforce investments for long-term success."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 13,809 jobs and $15.9 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at , including an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations improve performance and optimize productivity. Our workforce intelligence platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights, providing the only complete solution with employee monitoring, productivity and performance management, and workforce planning capabilities that deliver measurable ROI. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: .

