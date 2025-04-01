Tariffs Loom, But Shoppers Still Have Options: Cars Releases Its 2025 Affordability Report

Nissan and Ford Offer Consumers the Most Vehicles in 'Best Value' Category

CHICAGO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars Inc. (NYSE: CARS ) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce Inc ."), an audience-driven technology company powering automotive, today unveiled its 2025 Affordability Report: Best Value New Cars , offering a timely guide to help car shoppers get the most for their money in an ever-changing market.

The current administration's pending 25% tariffs on all vehicles assembled outside the U.S. - alongside increases on automotive materials and parts from Mexico, Canada and China - could have a sweeping impact on prices. For now, current dealer inventories are shielded, and new-vehicle prices have held steady at around $49,000 on average for over a year - but prices are expected to rise by late spring or early summer if tariffs are going into effect as planned on April 3.

"With the potential for some vehicle prices to rise between $3,000– $10,000 due to pending tariffs, shoppers are increasingly feeling pressure to act now to get the best deal," says Jenni Newman, Cars editor-in-chief. "It could take months for vehicle prices to increase, but consumers should be aware of three things while shopping: First, there is a well-rounded selection of affordable vehicles available on dealer lots if you know what you're looking for. Second, no vehicle currently sitting on a lot should have a tariff fee added until after tariffs go into effect. Third, look for models assembled in the U.S. when possible."

Imports accounted for about half of all U.S. vehicle sales in 2024. Even American-branded models like the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford Bronco Sport are affected by overseas assembly. In response, some automakers are rapidly expanding U.S.-based inventory. Ford, Hyundai and Kia have each boosted supply by more than 25% year over year.

Against this backdrop, Cars has identified the best value new vehicles available now across key segments, factoring in price, standard safety and tech features, fuel economy and one-year fuel costs. The report also highlights which best value cars are made in the U.S. and potentially protected from rising tariff-related costs.

Best value model-year 2025 vehicles by segment include:



Subcompact Car: Nissan Versa (SV)

Compact Car: Nissan Sentra (S)

Subcompact SUV: Chevrolet Trax (LS with Driver Confidence Package)

Compact SUV: Ford Escape (Active)

Mid-Size SUV: Kia Sorento (LX)

Compact Pickup Truck: Ford Maverick (XL with 2.5-liter hybrid engine, front-wheel drive, Co-Pilot 360 extras package)

Mid-Size Pickup Truck: Nissan Frontier (S 4x2 King Cab with 6-foot box)

Full-Size Pickup Truck: Ford-150 (XL 4x2 SuperCab with base 2.7-liter V-6 and 6-foot-5-inch box) Electric Vehicle: Hyundai Ioniq 6 (SE Long Range rear-wheel drive)

Award Methodology

To determine the Best Value winners, Cars's editorial team evaluated hundreds of vehicles from mainstream, mass-market brands, focusing on models that come equipped with a specific set of core features: automatic transmission, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, brake assist and lane departure warning. For EVs, a minimum estimated range of 280 miles was also required. The team identified the lowest-cost trim level or package configuration that included all of these features, then factored in the estimated annual fuel or charging costs based on EPA data. To qualify, models also had to be priced at or below the average price for their segment. While factors like warranty coverage, seating capacity for trucks and fuel grade requirements did not impact rankings, they were noted as important considerations for long-term ownership.

ABOUT CARS®

Cars is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. Cars is the flagship offering from Cars Inc. d/b/a Cars Commerce Inc., an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at .

SOURCE Cars

