Five HCI Portfolio Companies Named To Inc. 5000'S List Of Fastest Growing Companies In America By Region

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners , a leading lower-middle-market private equity firm, today announced that five of its businesses have been featured on Inc. 5000's 2025 regional list of fastest-growing private companies in America. These awards honor privately held emerging companies by region for their formidable growth over a two-year period. HCI's portfolio companies, which are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2023, earned recognition in the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast regions. The recognized platforms are Consolidated Hospitality Supplies , Driven Distribution Group , MSI Express , Regent Cabinet Solutions , and Tech24 .

"We are thrilled to see five of our portfolio companies receive well-earned recognition for their remarkable growth," stated Doug McCormick, Managing Partner and CIO of HCI Equity Partners. "These awards underscore the success of HCI's growth strategy, and our continued commitment to partnering with managers and entrepreneurs on acquisitions and investments in organic initiatives that build durable, scalable businesses."

Midwest

Consolidated Hospitality Supplies (CHS) placed #67 on the Midwest regional list . CHS is a distribution company that provides operating supplies and equipment to hotel and motel properties throughout North America. CHS offers its customers a diverse product portfolio with over 3,600 different SKUs within categories that include bed and bath linens, guest care amenities, housekeeping supplies, in-room accessories, electronics and appliances, and foodservice supplies. CHS goes to market with two leading brands, American Hotel Register and Amtex. From 2021 to 2023, CHS' revenue grew 86%.

MSI Express placed #124 on the Midwest regional list. MSI Express is a food and beverage manufacturing and packaging company that provides engineering solutions to America's leading food and beverage brands. The company specializes in dry foods blending and packaging, liquid packaging and bottle filling, vitamins and supplements, dry pet food packaging and secondary packaging for its fast, cost-effective manufacturing and packaging solutions. From 2021 to 2023, MSI Express's revenue grew 32%. In March 2025, HCI Equity Partners sold MSI Express to Nonantum Partners.

Northeast

Regent Cabinet Solutions placed #63 on the Northeast regional list . Regent is a turnkey, end-to-end custom cabinetry, countertop and hardware provider for multi-family developers, contractors, renovators, and property owners. The company manages the design, manufacturing, installation, and punch-out for exceptional new multi-family developments and property upgrades with over 120,000 successful installations to-date. Regent was founded in 2012 by CEO Reuvan Sternstein and has facilities in Maryland and Georgia. From 2021 to 2023, Regent's revenue grew 129%.

Southeast

Driven Distribution Group placed #164 on the Southeast regional list . Driven Distribution Group is a warehouse distributor of automotive aftermarket hard parts, consumables, and accessories. The platform focuses on delivering operational excellence, outstanding customer service, and fostering an innovative, growth-oriented environment. By uniting strong brands under one umbrella, Driven Distribution aims to create a leading platform in the automotive aftermarket industry. Driven Distribution Group's revenue grew 44% from 2021 to 2023.

Tech24 placed #102 on the Southeast regional list. Tech24 is a provider of installation, preventative maintenance and repair services for foodservice facilities across the US. The company specializes in cooking, refrigeration, beverage and specialty foodservice equipment; it also performs HVAC, electrical and plumbing services. Tech24's revenue grew 105% from 2021 to 2023 through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

Disclaimer:

Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 List is a published list of U.S. fast-growing companies. HCI has paid a fee for our portfolio companies to be considered for this recognition. This recognition is based on the analysis of and information gathered by Inc. Magazine using its own criteria and methodologies, comparing revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. The complete list of companies considered for this award is not known to HCI. There is no guarantee that similar awards will be obtained by HCI in the future. Portfolio companies should make their own determinations about the prospects of partnering with HCI.

