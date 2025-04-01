SUBARU OF AMERICA CELEBRATES RECORD MARCH SALES AND BEST-EVER SALES MONTH IN COMPANY HISTORY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru continues to raise the bar, celebrating our best sales month ever while setting the standard for automotive safety. Thanks to our team members and associates at Subaru Corporation and Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), we are bringing to market models recognized as some of the safest SUVs, EVs, and hybrids on the road today. Consumer Reports has ranked Subaru as the best mainstream automotive brand and the most reliable automotive brand, with eight recommended models for 2025 including Forester, Crosstrek, Ascent, Outback, Impreza, Legacy, BRZ, and WRX. This only builds upon the trust that our customers place in Subaru, our retailers, and our ever-expanding lineup." Forester maintained its position as the top performer by volume and achieved its best month of all time with 22,570 vehicles sold, up 7.2 percent over March 2024. Crosstrek took the next spot, marking its best March ever with 18,169 vehicles sold in March, a 25.1 percent increase over the same month in 2024. Outback sales also remained strong with 17,539 vehicles sold, up 29.9 percent over March 2024. In addition to these sales volume leaders, four other carlines, BRZ, Impreza, Legacy, and Solterra, also saw positive sales growth over the previous year. Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc .: "Our record-breaking sales figures reflect our Subaru retailers' unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding service, a commitment further validated by recent industry rankings. More than ever, safety and longevity are top of mind for so many customers, and Subaru vehicles like our top-selling Forester are more than just a mode of transportation, becoming part of their lives. We know that with a focus on building relationships through reliability and customer satisfaction, continued growth and success will follow."

Carline March-25 March-24 % Chg March-25 March-24 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,584 5,174 -11.4 % 11,079 12,683 -12.7 % BRZ 334 273 22.3 % 802 766 4.7 % Crosstrek 18,169 14,527 25.1 % 43,612 38,405 13.6 % Forester 22,570 21,045 7.3 % 49,865 48,546 2.7 % Impreza 3,049 2,836 7.5 % 7,907 7,434 6.4 % Legacy 2,540 1,658 53.2 % 5,800 4,398 31.9 % Outback 17,539 13,501 29.9 % 39,934 35,213 13.4 % Solterra 1,154 446 158.7 % 3,131 1,147 172.9 % WRX 1,539 1,837 -16.2 % 4,827 4,404 9.6 % TOTAL 71,478 61,297 16.6 % 166,957 152,996 9.1 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.