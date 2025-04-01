Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Educational Computer For Christians (AUP-786)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a visually interesting computer for teaching religious education to young children," said an inventor, from Athens, Ala., "so I invented SHEEP THE SHEPHERD DOG. My design would offer readings, music, games, prayers, and other religious content."

The invention provides a new educational computer for young Christian children. In doing so, it offers an alternative or could supplement conventional church or private school based religious education. As a result, it enhances religious education. It also offers a high level of visual interest. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for Christian families. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AUP-786, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED