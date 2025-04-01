Gregg Jarrett Sues Simon & Schuster, Vigliano Associates Over Alleged Publishing Conspiracy Involving Trump Lawfare Book

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox News legal analyst and New York Times bestselling author Gregg Jarrett filed a lawsuit against Simon & Schuster, the literary agency Vigliano Associates, and key executives at both firms. The complaint, filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on March 28, 2025, alleges defendants conspired to misappropriate Jarrett's book project and redirect the project to their own economic benefits.

Jarrett, author of "The Russia Hoax" and "Witch Hunt," developed the concept at the request of Simon & Schuster editor Natasha Simons, who hailed it as a potential "bestseller." At the urging of his agents, David Vigliano and Thomas Flannery, Jarrett brought in Alex Marlow to assist with research-unaware that Marlow was also a Vigliano Associates client.

"This case is about betrayal at the highest levels of publishing – where those entrusted to champion Mr. Jarrett's work instead allegedly conspired to exploit his ideas, misappropriate his opportunity, and enrich themselves at his expense," said William A. Brewer III, lead counsel and partner at Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors.

"The defendants appear to have breached fundamental duties of trust, loyalty, and candor – core obligations that define the relationship between an author and his agents," Brewer added.

Jarrett says the publisher initially expressed strong interest, but later offered an advance far below industry norms-less than half of what he received for his last book-effectively shutting down the deal. His agents assured him the proposal would be marketed elsewhere.

Months later, Jarrett was blindsided. First came a cryptic warning from his agents that a "similar" book was in development. Then came a written apology from Flannery-acknowledging that after Jarrett declined the offer, they pitched the project to Marlow, who agreed to take it on. That book, Breaking the Law, is now set to be published by Simon & Schuster in June 2025.

The lawsuit alleges defendants conspired to breach fiduciary duties, exploit Jarrett's confidential proposal, and undermine his opportunity to publish the work himself.

"My proposal was to write a book that shed light on significant political and legal developments affecting the nation – the lawfare campaign against President Trump. Unfortunately, I believe my project was co-opted without my knowledge or consent," said Jarrett.

"Vigliano Associates was my fiduciary, advisor, and advocate – or so I thought," he added. "This lawsuit aims to shine a light on a troubling record and protect the rights and integrity of authors everywhere."

Jarrett seeks monetary damages, restitution of profits, and full disgorgement of any earnings from the upcoming publication.

About Gregg Jarrett:

Gregg Jarrett is a nationally renowned journalist and New York Times bestselling author who has served as a Fox News anchor, correspondent, and legal analyst for over twenty years. Jarrett, through his on- and off-air commentary, has extensively opined on matters ranging from legal conflicts to presidential elections.

