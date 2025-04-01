Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NEW PRODUCT: EXAIR's New Catalog 36 Now Offers BETE Products And A Comprehensive Guide To Industrial Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Catalog 36 provides detailed product specifications, performance data, and real-world application insights. Among the newest additions, Catalog 36 will now feature BETE's robust lineup of precision spray solutions. BETE has been at the forefront of spray technology since 1950 and provides high-quality and durable nozzles for any spray application imaginable. EXAIR will now carry select models of BETE Spray Nozzles available for order in addition to EXAIR's wide range of solutions - all available for same-day shipping if ordered by 2pm (Eastern).

Beyond showcasing new products, Catalog 36 is a valuable reference for industry standards, safety best practices, and energy conservation techniques in compressed air systems. Each product is accompanied by comprehensive technical explanations, application photos and dimensional drawings to help customers make informed decisions. Catalog 36 is an essential tool for manufacturers looking to enhance efficiency while prioritizing safety. Visit our site to order a free copy, or browse our new digital version of Catalog 36.

