Ornellaia Releases The 2022 Vintage Of Ornellaia Bianco

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Ornellaia Bianco is an interpretation of the estate philosophy, which has always sought to clearly express the potential of this terroir," notes Marco Balsimelli, Technical Director of Ornellaia. "The balance between elegance and complexity can be seen in this taut, deeply textured wine that represents Ornellaia around the world."

The beginning of the 2022 vintage was marked by a winter with temperatures nearing the seasonal average, followed by cool dry conditions in the early spring that caused the vines to bud later than usual. From May onwards, a lengthy dry spell endured in the Bolgheri region during the growth, flowering and veraison stages. Summer showers reactivated the energy in the vines and enabled the grapes to resume ripening. The harvest period allowed the acidity and aromas to accumulate, assisted by cool night-time temperatures. Optimal harvesting conditions ensured that the right date was chosen for each parcel.

The grapes were harvested by hand in the early hours of the morning before being chilled immediately on arrival in the cellar to keep all the aromas intact. After careful selection, the whole bunches underwent slow and soft pressing, ensued by static decantation. The must was moved into barriques, tonneaux and cigar-shaped barrels – 25% new and 75% used – for alcoholic fermentation. The aging continued for 10 months on the lees with regular bâtonnage. Wines from the various parcels were expertly blended before being bottled and set aside to age for a further 18 months before being released to market.

About Ornellaia -

The name ORNELLAIA conjures up the authentic expression of the beauty of Tuscany. The estate is situated along the Tuscan coast, a short distance from the medieval town of Bolgheri and its iconic cypress-lined approach. Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore and Ornellaia Bianco Bolgheri DOC Bianco are the estate's top wines, ensued by Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia, Le Volte dell'Ornellaia and the white Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia. The team's dedication, in addition to optimal geological characteristics and an exemplary microclimate, has resulted in critical acclaim and public success within Italy and internationally.

Contacts:

Irene Graziotto

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

646.719.5303

Jessica Burnett

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

646.624.2885

SOURCE Ornellaia