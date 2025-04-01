Andrew H. Weinstein, MD, MPH, FAAD, Elected American Academy Of Dermatology President For 2027

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Andrew H. Weinstein, MD, MPH, FAAD, has been elected to lead the American Academy of Dermatology. He will be installed as president-elect in March 2026 and hold the office of president for one year beginning in March 2027.

As president, Dr. Weinstein will lead the world's largest dermatologic society, representing more than 21,000 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. He will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

"I am honored and humbled to have been chosen by my peers to be the next leader of the AAD," said Dr. Weinstein." There is a lot of work that needs to be done to continue boosting our specialty, particularly in the area of Medicare reimbursement, and I look forward to getting started on that work and fighting for the Academy and its members."

Dr. Weinstein is a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon in private practice in Boynton Beach, Florida, and is an associate volunteer professor at the University of Miami. He earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois and completed his dermatology residency at the Jackson Memorial Hospital Medical Center at the University of Miami. Dr. Weinstein served as chair of the Academy's Advisory Board and as a member of the AAD Board of Directors and has served on a variety of Academy committees. He has also served in various leadership positions in regional dermatologic societies, including president of the American Society for Mohs Surgery, president of the Florida Society of Dermatologic Surgeons, and president of the Florida Academy of Dermatology.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad . Follow @AADskin on Facebook , TikTok , Pinterest and YouTube and @AADskin1 on Instagram .

SOURCE American Academy of Dermatology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED