Quarterra Announces Start Of Leasing At Tavin Apartments

Mixed-Use Community Adds 194 New Apartment Homes in Seattle's Crown Hill Neighborhood

SEATTLE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, today announced the start of leasing at Tavin , a modern multifamily community in Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood. Developed with investment partner CPPIB, Tavin brings contemporary living to one of Seattle's most distinctive neighborhoods.

The seven-story, 194-home podium-style community includes more than 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, featuring a premium indoor/outdoor restaurant. Located at 8511 15th Ave. NW, Tavin offers exceptional connectivity, placing residents at the heart of seamless access in every direction. To the east, the vibrant Greenwood neighborhood provides a diverse mix of dining, cafés, and retail options. Just minutes south, Ballard offers a waterfront escape with boutique shopping, renowned breweries, and lively nightlife.

"We are excited to deliver our newest community, Tavin, at the crest of Seattle's Crown Hill," said Brad Reisinger, Regional President of Development with Quarterra. "Perched high above the surrounding neighborhoods, our new homes will have commanding 360-degree views of everything from New Years Fireworks at the Space Needle to sunsets over Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, and sunrises over the Cascades. We're excited how Crown Hill continues to emerge as a vibrant and accessible neighborhood. We hope that with Tavin, we will continue the trend already started by bringing new life to an integral intersection in our city."

Tavin's prime location also places residents within walking distance of essential conveniences, including coffee shops, restaurants and core retailers such as Safeway and the newly opened Metropolitan Market. For those who enjoy the outdoors, nearby Carkeek Park offers expansive wooded trails, while the picturesque Golden Gardens Park provides scenic waterfront views and one of the longest stretches of beachfront in the city. The area's vibrant live music scene, featuring venues like The Sunset Tavern and Tractor Tavern, is just minutes away, as are seasonal events such as the Ballard SeafoodFest and Greenwood Car Show. Additionally, residents can enjoy the nearby farmers markets and art walks that highlight the region's local culture and creativity.

Access to Highway 99 and Interstate 5 make commuting downtown effortless, while Northgate - home to one of Seattle's top shopping centers and a major transit hub - provides expanded retail, dining, and light rail with close access to the northeast. The transit-oriented site also provides immediate access to the 15th Avenue north-south arterial, and 85th Street with a direct connection east to Interstate 5. The location is adjacent to a RapidRide E Line bus transit station, creating easy commutes to South Lake Union and the Seattle Business District, for key employers like Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon.

Tavin includes studio, one- and two-bedroom homes, ranging from 455 to 1,099 square feet. Apartments feature keyless entry, USB outlets, vinyl plank flooring, and near floor-to-ceiling windows. Kitchens boast quartz countertops, premium cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and undermount sinks with satin-finished hardware. Each unit includes full-size washers and dryers, AC ports, tile backsplashes, and spacious closets.

Tavin residents will enjoy an expansive fitness center, modern co-working spaces, and multiple top-floor amenities, including two seventh-floor patios with stunning views. One patio features a dedicated BBQ area, while the other connects to a stylish club room with a built-in kitchen, billiards and shuffleboard tables, and a cozy TV entertainment area perfect for casual gatherings or game-day viewing. Additional conveniences include bike storage and EV charging stations.

Tavin is Quarterra's 11th development in the greater Seattle market, joining The Whittaker, Atlas, Twenty20Mad, Axle, Valdok 1 & II, The Bower, as well as Ovation, Spectra and The Piper which Quarterra property manages as well.

About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprising three rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily, Single-Family Rental, and Land. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.



