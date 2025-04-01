Parker Seminars Hosts Annual Las Vegas 2025 Event At Popular Caesar’S Forum Event Center
Featuring a world-class lineup of visionary speakers in business, human performance, healthcare, technology, and leadership, this year's“Ascend – Innovate, Empower, Transform” theme showcased modern healthcare practices and technology, as well as speakers who empower and motivate changes. With well-known keynote speakers like #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author and podcast host Jay Shetty, neuroscientist and globally recognized podcaster Andrew Huberman, leading industry advisor and podcaster Angela Duckworth, global leader Gary Vaynerchuk, master of client-centric view Richard Harris, and New York Times Best-Selling Author and podcaster Gabrielle Lyon, the“Ascend” seminar served as the largest and best event for professionals to earn valuable CE hours and stay current on trends, technology, and resources.
Recognizing Chiropractic Industry Professionals
During the seminar, several professionals were recognized for their notable contributions to the chiropractic industry. Parker Seminars extends their congratulations to the following award recipients:
- Patient of the Year Award - BJ Keepers Chiropractic Assistant of the Year Award - Raul Garcia DC of the Year Award - Dr. Richard Brown Heroes and Legends Award - Dr. Bobby Doscher The WCWC Women in Leadership Award – Dr. Lisa Goodman
With premier class tracks and special events like the Expo Extravaganza, book signings, the WCWC and CA Luncheons, the party at Drai's Nightclub, and so much more, Parker Seminars Las Vegas is an annual educational event unlike any other.
Parker Seminars' Upcoming 2025 Events
If you missed this year's event, no problem! Plan to attend in 2026! Go to parkerseminars.com to view all of Parker Seminars' upcoming events, like those in Miami and Dallas later this year!
Parker Seminars encourages everyone in the healthcare industry to attend these events so that together, professionals can continue healing the world through their specialized professions.
About Parker Seminars
Since 1951, Parker Seminars has hosted more than 430 seminars across the globe and trained more than 40,000 Doctors of Chiropractic and more than 200,000 chiropractic assistants. Parker Seminars embraces the entire profession, regardless of one's philosophy or techniques. Not only is it a place of inspiration, learning, networking, and motivation, but each seminar also offers a variety of continuing education options for both the Doctor of Chiropractic and chiropractic assistant. Parker Seminars invites everyone involved and interested in chiropractic to attend hoping that together, chiropractic will become the preeminent healing profession in the world. Get more information about Parker Seminars at
About Parker University
Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its renowned chiropractic program, as well as master's degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University has the second-largest chiropractic cohort of any campus worldwide. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.
