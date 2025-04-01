Mysmile's Spring Sale Is Here: 20% Off Sitewide + Expert Oral Care Tips For A Radiant Smile

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has officially sprung, and so has your opportunity to level up your smile game. From April 3–8, 2025 , leading oral care brand MySmile is celebrating the season with a Spring Sale offering 20% off sitewide , including its most loved, tech-powered products that bring dentist-level results right to your home. No code needed-just brighter smiles, simpler routines, and spring-ready confidence.

Known for making high-performance oral care accessible and easy, MySmile is featuring four must-haves in this year's Spring Sale:

🌟 Original Teeth Whitening Kit with 5X LED Light

Get a noticeably whiter, more confident smile in just 10 minutes . Trusted by over a million users , this professional-grade kit uses 18% or 35% carbamide peroxide gel and a 5X LED accelerator light to target stubborn stains from coffee, tea, wine, and smoking. It's safe, effective, and way more affordable than in-office treatments-because you shouldn't have to spend hundreds to shine.

💦 LP211 Cordless Select Water Flosser

Flossing? But make it powerful. This flosser delivers 2200–3000 pulses per minute with up to 150 PSI water pressure using patented pulse tech-removing 99.9% of plaque and outperforming traditional floss by 50%. Whether you're rocking braces, implants, or just want a deeper clean, it's your new go-to for healthier gums and fresher breath.

🌱 Portable Mouthwash

Oral care on-the-go is now effortless. These individually packed mouthwash sachets fit in your purse, pocket, or gym bag. Enjoy 24-hour fresh breath with a gentle, minty rinse that's effective against bad breath, gum irritation, and inflammation -without any harsh burn. Whether you're headed to work, on a date, or catching a flight, this one's your pocket-sized secret weapon.

🪥 Essential Sonic Toothbrush

Designed for all your brushing moods, this smart toothbrush features 5 modes (Clean, White, Polish, Massage, Sensitive), a 2-minute smart timer , and a sleek travel case . Engineered for total convenience, it helps build healthy habits while delivering a next-level clean that lifts stains and boosts gum health-all while being suitcase-ready.

"This Spring, we wanted to give everyone the tools to refresh their oral care routine and boost their confidence," said Bobby Jacobs, Founder of MySmile . "Our products are designed to make powerful results easy and affordable, and the Spring Sale is our way of helping people smile brighter for the season ahead."

Whether you're prepping for spring break, wedding season, or just feel like freshening up your vibe, MySmile makes oral care simple, stylish, and seriously effective. This is your sign to swap out the old toothbrush, try that whitening kit, and glow up your smile-20% off across the site, for one week only.

MySmile is a leading brand dedicated to revolutionizing oral care with innovative products that deliver professional results from the comfort of your home. Specializing in whitening, gum health, and overall dental wellness, MySmile offers a variety of high-quality oral care solutions, including whitening kits, portable mouthwash, water flossers, and toothbrushes. Available online at top retailers like Amazon,Target, Macy's, and Kohl's, MySmile is committed to making it easier for people to achieve their dream smile. With a focus on simplicity, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

