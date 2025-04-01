The Royal College Of Music Selects Thesis SM To Enhance Student Information Management

The Royal College of Music has chosen Thesis SM as its new cloud-based Student Information System, modernising administration and enhancing student experience.

- Elly Taylor - Academic Registrar at the RCMLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thesis is delighted to announce that the Royal College of Music (RCM) has selected Thesis Student Management (Thesis SM) as their new cloud-based Student Information System (SIS), to modernise their student administration and enhance the student experience. This strategic adoption represents a significant milestone in the institution's commitment to digital transformation, ensuring streamlined operations and improved engagement for students, academics, and professional services staff.As a distinguished institution known globally for its dedication to excellence and innovation, the Royal College of Music recognised the need for a next-generation SIS that could adapt to its evolving requirements. Following a comprehensive evaluation process, the College chose Thesis SM for its advanced functionality, seamless integration with existing systems, and ability to automate critical processes across the institution.Elly Taylor – Academic Registrar at the RCM shares her perspective on this transformative move:''Thesis SM offers a refreshing, forward-thinking approach that meets modern student demands. Thesis SM is different from anything else we've seen - no legacy baggage, just innovative, forward-thinking and flexible technology that aligns with our aspirations and the expectations of today's students. Building on our longstanding relationship with Thesis, we're pleased to continue this partnership and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our students' experience.''Key factors driving RCM transition included the need for improved student web services, enhanced reporting capabilities, and greater operational agility. Thesis SM's modern, cloud-native architecture ensures real-time access to essential information, intuitive user interfaces, and scalable solutions that support the institution's long-term strategic ambitions.As Louise Thorpe, CEO at Thesis SM, emphasises:''We are delighted to be partnering with the Royal College of Music to implement Thesis SM. Their commitment to providing a high quality student experience and deliver on administrative best practices is inspirational. We are proud to be able to support their specialist conservatoire-based education model. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both our organisations, and we look forward to achieving great success together."By adopting Thesis SM, the RCM is embracing a forward-thinking, data-driven approach to student information management, ensuring it remains agile in an increasingly dynamic higher education landscape.For more information about Thesis SM and its student information system, visit our website .About RCMThe Royal College of Music (RCM) London, founded in 1882, is a world-leading conservatoire dedicated to excellence in performance, composition, and research. It offers top-tier training in instrumental and vocal performance, conducting, composition, performance science and music education, with access to world-class faculty, cutting-edge facilities, and industry collaborations.The RCM's mission is to nurture artistic excellence, drive innovation, and elevate the impact of music on society, preparing students for successful careers in the global music industry.About Thesis SMThesis Student Management (SM) offers a configurable, modern cloud-native SaaS Student Information System designed to automate critical business processes and streamline user experiences. It is designed specifically with the UK and Canadian sectors' needs in mind with a particular focus on statutory and regulatory requirements, commonly used workflows and ease of use.Learn more about this on our blog .

