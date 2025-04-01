CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EARNS GALLUP 2025 EXCEPTIONAL WORKPLACE AWARD

CU SoCal is among the top 62 places to work worldwide

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has once again been recognized by workplace consulting and research firm Gallup as one of the top 62 places to work worldwide in 2025, earning the prestigious Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the second consecutive year .

The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award is based on employee engagement, a key measure of an organization's ability to foster a positive workplace culture through strong leadership, employee wellbeing, transparent communication, and shared belief in the organization's mission. Winning this award demonstrates that CU SoCal employees feel valued, empowered, and dedicated to the organization's purpose.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row, which is a testament to the incredible culture we have built at CU SoCal," said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal President and CEO. "At the heart of our success is a commitment to developing our team members both personally and professionally. By fostering a culture of collaboration, continuous growth, and care for one another, we ensure that our employees feel engaged and inspired to serve our Members with excellence every day."

Organizations considered for this honor must place in the top percentile of engagement as defined by Gallup each year. Those that qualify are then invited to apply, submitting extensive evidence of their culture of excellence. A panel of Gallup experts evaluates the submissions to determine the final award recipients.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 155,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal .

