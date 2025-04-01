Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wildfire Suppression System (ASP-472)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to utilize existing automatic fire suppression system components to protect structures in areas prone to wildfires," said an inventor, from Seguin, Texas, "so I invented the FIRE SHIELD. My design would create a high moisture and air cooling environment around a structure to help prevent a wildfire from spreading to and damaging the property."

The invention provides an improved system to protect properties against wildfires. In doing so, it offers a fast and effective means of saturating a structure and the area around it with a water spray. As a result, it helps conserve the total amount of water used. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for property owners and commercial buildings, especially those in areas prone to wildfires. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-472, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

