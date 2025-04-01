Cupshe Launches Limitless Campaign Celebrating Inclusivity And Empowerment Through A Community Casting Call

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Announced through Instagram, the casting call invited the community to participate in public voting, with supporters rallying behind their favorite candidates. The Top 5 winners were chosen by popular vote, bringing energy, passion, and authenticity to the campaign shoot.

When asked what makes her feel limitless, Chloe Hofman, the top-voted winner of the Limitless casting call, replied, "I never try to hide who I am. In the summer, I'm going to wear shorts and skirts, and I'm going to show off my leg because I know there are little girls and boys who need someone to look up to, to see that it's okay to look the way they do. Being my true self and embracing my differences makes me feel limitless. As I've always said, life without a limb is limitless."

The Limitless campaign highlights Cupshe's dedication to fostering confidence and self-expression, reminding women that there are no limits to feeling empowered. By amplifying the voices of everyday women, Cupshe ensures that they feel seen, represented, and truly limitless.

"The Limitless campaign is incredibly special as it marks the first time we've worked hand-in-hand with our community-from casting to voting to the photoshoot," says Michelle Prisciotta, Brand Manager at Cupshe. "The women who came together for this campaign are truly inspiring, sharing their stories, strengths, and passion to uplift others."

Chloe Hofman will appear as a guest model at Cupshe's Miami Swim Week 2025 Fashion Show. The Limitless campaign is part of Cupshe's larger Cupshe Cares initiative, promoting inclusivity, body positivity, and empowerment.

For more information on the campaign, follow Cupshe on Instagram @cupshe .

About Cupshe

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel, including bikinis , one-pieces , swim cover-ups , vacation dresses , and jumpsuits , created for vibrant and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more.

