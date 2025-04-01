Hopco To Actively Participate As Gold Sponsor At 2025 OVBC Conference

HOPCo senior leaders to present on benefits of value-based care for providers

PHOENIX, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the national leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) service line management and value-based care solutions, is proud to be a Gold Sponsor at the 9th Annual Interdisciplinary Conference on Orthopedic Value-Based Care (OVBC) 2025, taking place from April 3 to April 5. HOPCo's sponsorship and participation in this event highlight its dedication to advancing value-based care solutions and highlighting its expertise in delivering evidence-based healthcare outcomes.

The OVBC conference offers an invaluable platform for organizations like HOPCo to connect with key stakeholders in the orthopedic industry. It fosters collaboration to propel the advancement of value-based care and innovation in MSK health. Attendees will have the chance to focus on their goals-whether staying ahead of emerging trends, building valuable industry connections, or meeting experts who can accelerate their practices.

"HOPCo is proud to support the 2025 Orthopedic Value-Based Care Conference as we continue to drive the evolution of MSK care delivery and payment models, addressing the 20% of total healthcare spend across the country that MSK care represents," said Rina Vertes FSA MAAA, President of Value-Based Care Solutions at HOPCo. "In the realm of value-based care, HOPCo is leading the charge, and we're excited to be part of an event that brings together physicians, payors, and health systems to align around sustainable programs that incentivize the delivery of high quality, cost-effective MSK care."

At this year's OVBC, HOPCo leaders will participate in sessions, offering deep insights into strategies that drive meaningful value and sustainable change in orthopedic care. These sessions will explore a variety of topics, including bundled and other advanced alternative payment models and the transformative role of digital patient engagement platforms. These innovative solutions aim to enhance the MSK care journey for patients, improve quality outcomes, and reduce overall healthcare costs.

The following HOPCo executives will lead these sessions and cover key topics:



Dr. Wael Barsoum , President and Chief Transformation Officer – CMS TEAM Bootcamp with CMMI (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation) – CMS TEAM: Financial Considerations Dr. David Jacofsky , Chairman and CEO – MSK Market Disruptors 2025

"It's a true honor to be part of this pivotal event and to showcase how HOPCo is shaping the future of value-based musculoskeletal care," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President & Chief Transformation Officer of HOPCo. "As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, HOPCo remains at the forefront, fostering collaboration among physicians, health systems, payors, and risk-bearing provider organizations to drive better outcomes, reduce costs, and improve patient access. We look forward to sharing our proven strategies for advancing value-based care delivery, alternative payment models and overcoming challenges that deliver lasting benefits for all stakeholders."

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics and facilities development platform has proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and standardized care pathways. Visit to learn more .

