Batteries Plus Launches Buy One, Plant One Campaign To Celebrate Earth Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of the Buy One, Plant One promotion, Batteries Plus promises to plant one tree through the Arbor Day Foundation for every 24-pack of Energizer MAXAA or AAA batteries sold in new, plastic-free packaging at Batteries Plus. Batteries Plus is additionally offering afor the Energizer batteries sold in 100% recyclable packaging* to further support this initiative. The Buy One, Plant One promotion runs from April 1 through May 31.

A New Chapter in Giving Back

The launch of Power with Purpose formalizes Batteries Plus's unwavering dedication to reinvesting in the environment and supporting local communities, bringing together several charitable campaigns under one name. In addition to sustainability-focused initiatives like the Buy One, Plant One promotion, Power with Purpose also includes Batteries Plus's ongoing commitment to Emergency Preparedness efforts – ensuring consumers and their families are safe in times of severe weather and natural disasters – as well as the brand's annual partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program – donating batteries to power toys that are gifted to families in need during the holiday season.

"At Batteries Plus, we believe in powering more than just your devices; we want to power positive change for the future through initiatives built to support our communities across our entire national footprint," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus . "The Buy One, Plant One campaign is the perfect way to introduce the Power with Purpose platform, demonstrating how we're combining sustainability with meaningful community impact."

A Full-Circle Impact

The inaugural Buy One, Plant One initiative aims to support the environment in more ways than one, starting with the sale of Energizer's plastic-free packaging. Not only is it 100% recyclable*, but the paper-based packaging is also easier for consumers to open and properly store unused batteries. With a unified commitment to responsibility and sustainability, Batteries Plus is among the first retailers to sell Energizer's environmentally-friendly packaged batteries in stores. Customers can shop with confidence knowing that their purchase of a simple battery pack will help reduce waste while simultaneously contributing to a greener future.

"As a proud leader in sustainability and innovation, Energizer is striving for a plastic-free future amid a growing demand for renewable solutions to battery packaging," said Lori Shambro, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Energizer . "We're thrilled to work with Batteries Plus as they take our shared commitment to environmental stewardship a step further, paying it forward to protect our planet and ensure our communities have the trees they need in order to thrive."

Purpose with Every Purchase

The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest tree-planting nonprofit in the world, planting more than 500 million trees since the organization's inception in 1972. The Foundation will plant a tree in the U.S. for each Energizer MAX 24-pack of AA or AAA batteries sold at Batteries Plus stores, replenishing the supply of critical resources trees provide to communities, including clean air and storm protection.

Batteries Plus has over 800 locations open and in development in 48 states and Puerto Rico. To find a location near you, visit: . To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation and its reforestation work, visit: .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is a specialty retailer that offers an unmatched selection of battery solutions for consumers, no matter their power needs. With over 730 open locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the retailer not only has unrivaled selection when it comes to meeting consumer's power needs but its stores offer expertise to go along with any purchase. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit .

ABOUT ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA. Energizer is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit for more details.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning. The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at .

*On select packaging, excluding seals.

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus