American Academy Of Dermatology Elects New Officers, Board Members

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Dermatology has announced the results of its annual election. The Academy's new officers and board members will lead the world's largest dermatologic society, representing more than 21,000 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. These officers and board members, all of whom are board-certified dermatologists, will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

Officers

Andrew H. Weinstein, MD, MPH, FAAD, will be installed as president-elect in March 2026 and hold the office of president for one year beginning March 2027. Dr. Weinstein is a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon in private practice in Boynton Beach, Florida, and is an associate volunteer professor at the University of Miami. He earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois and completed his dermatology residency at the Jackson Memorial Hospital Medical Center at the University of Miami. Dr. Weinstein served as chair of the Academy's Advisory Board and as a member of the AAD Board of Directors and has served on a variety of Academy committees. He has also served in various leadership positions in regional dermatologic societies, including president of the American Society for Mohs Surgery, president of the Florida Society of Dermatologic Surgeons, and president of the Florida Academy of Dermatology.

Thomas E. Rohrer, MD, FAAD, will be installed as vice president-elect in March 2026 and hold the office of vice president for one year beginning March 2027. Dr. Rohrer is a board-certified dermatologist in private practice in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and is the micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology fellowship director at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Boston. He earned his medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine, completed his dermatology residency at Boston University, and completed a Mohs surgery fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Rohrer previously served on the AAD Board of Directors and has served on several Academy committees. He has also served as president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and president of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

Board members

Sandra M. Johnson, MD, FAAD, Maral K. Skelsey, MD, FAAD, Alina G. Bridges, DO, FAAD, and John Christopher Trinidad, MD, MPH, FAAD, were elected to the Academy's Board of Directors. They will each serve a four-year term beginning in March 2026. Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, FAAD, was elected to serve as the Nominating Committee Member Representative, effective immediately.

Sandra M. Johnson, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in private practice in Fort Smith, Arkansas, as well as an adjunct clinical professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock. She earned her medical degree from Northeast Ohio Universities College of Medicine in Rootstown, Ohio, and completed her dermatology residency at UAMS. Dr. Johnson, who has served on several Academy committees, including as a member of the AADA's Patient Access and Payer Relations Committee, currently serves as a reviewer for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Maral K. Skelsey, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in private practice in Chevy Chase, Maryland, the director of the Dermatology Surgery Center of Washington, and a clinical professor of dermatology at Georgetown University. She earned her medical degree and completed her dermatology residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and completed a completed a micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology fellowship at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. Dr. Skelsey currently serves as deputy chair of the AADA Regulatory Policy, is a member of the AADA Congressional Policy committee, and is associate editor of the Academy's Dialogues in Dermatology podcast.

Alina G. Bridges, DO, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist who is an associate professor and the director of dermatopathology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York. She earned her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, completed her dermatology residency and served as chief resident at the University of Cincinnati, and completed dermatopathology and immunodermatology fellowships at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Bridges has served on a variety of AAD committees and is currently chair of the Dermatopathology Committee and deputy chair of the Mohs Micrographic Surgery Committee. She has also served on the Board of Trustees of the Noah Worcester Dermatological Society and as treasurer of the Long Island Dermatologic Society.

John Trinidad, MD, MPH, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical faculty member at Massachusetts General Hospital at Harvard Medical School in Boston, where he serves as Director of Underserved Communities. He earned his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco and completed his dermatology residency at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he also served as faculty and inpatient dermatology director. Dr. Trinidad has served on a variety of AAD committees and task forces, including as deputy chair of the AADA Health Care Finance Committee. He is a past trustee of the Ohio Dermatological Association and is active in advocacy through the AADA Congressional Policy Committee and the AADA Legislative Conference.

Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in private practice in the Miami area. He earned his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine and completed his dermatology residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Kaufmann is a past AAD President and is currently a member of the Florida Academy of Dermatology Board of Directors and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Board of Directors.

