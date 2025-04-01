Kidspace And Foster Love Present The 3Rd Annual Birthday Palooza: Reuniting Siblings In Foster Care For A Day Of Joy And Celebration On Saturday, April 5

"For many children in foster care, birthdays can be just another day, often spent apart from their siblings," said Gianna Mulkay, Executive Director of Foster Love. "Birthday Palooza changes that by creating a space where these children can reunite, have fun, make memories, and celebrate their special day surrounded by love and support."

"Being separated from siblings can be a lonely and upsetting experience for children in the foster system," said Lisa Clements, CEO of Kidspace Children's Museum. "It seems like such a small thing for kids to be able to celebrate milestones like birthdays together, have time to play and be silly, and take pictures with their siblings, but these simple, special moments can help children feel connected, safe, and loved."

This year's party theme is a pirate takeover of the Kidspace campus, where the birthday VIP's will be reunited in hearty crews for a joyous and rowdy celebration. Highlights include:



Swashbuckling pirate games and treasure hunts

The Salty Sea Monkey disco, where you can dance 'til you need peg legs

Piratey photo ops – BYO parrot or use one of ours

A treasure trove of free grub, so you can save your doubloons

Personalized birthday booty for each child in attendance

A bounty of delicious treats and birthday surprises Special guest appearances and more!

Kidspace and Foster Love are committed to providing foster youth with experiences that inspire joy, connection, and a sense of belonging. This event is made possible through the generous support of donors, volunteers, and community partners who believe in the power of celebrating childhood.

About Foster Love

Foster Love is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care by providing essential resources, experiences, and advocacy. Through community-driven initiatives, Foster Love creates opportunities for youth to feel supported, valued, and empowered. Learn more at fosterlove .

About Kidspace Children's Museum

Kidspace Children's Museum is a nonprofit museum designed to inspire children to explore, create, and learn through play. Located in Pasadena, California, Kidspace offers immersive exhibits, hands-on programs, and interactive experiences that foster curiosity and connection. For more information, visit kidspacemuseum

Media Contact:

Jeff Hollingsworth

213-308-0200

[email protected]

SOURCE Kidspace Children's Museum