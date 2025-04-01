TEXAS DE BRAZIL ANNOUNCES TWO IRRESISTIBLE DISHES TO SEASONAL MENU

Renowned Brazilian Steakhouse Introduces BBQ Chicken Drumsticks and Moqueca de Peixe to Limited-Time Menu

DALLAS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil , the world's premier Brazilian steakhouse known for its exceptional dining experience, is excited to announce the addition of two mouthwatering dishes to their limited-time menu: BBQ Chicken Drumsticks and Moqueca de Peixe.

These new offerings are designed to delight guests with bold, flavorful options that elevate the restaurant's signature churrasco experience.

Moqueca de Peixe, a rich coconut milk-based whitefish stew, is a tantalizing taste of Brazil.

Saucy, smoky, and oh-so-tender – these BBQ chicken wings are a flavor explosion!

Texas de Brazil Introduces New Quarterly Specials: Savor the Bold Flavors of Two Exciting Feature Menu Items!

BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

Cooked to perfection over an open flame, Texas de Brazil's BBQ Chicken Drumsticks are glazed with a delectable sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Each drumstick is expertly grilled to achieve the perfect balance of smoky flavor and crispy skin, providing a tantalizing bite that will have guests coming back for more. Served directly from the fire to the guest's plate, these BBQ chicken drumsticks are sure to satisfy cravings and leave diners reaching for a napkin!

Moqueca de Peixe

For those seeking a vibrant, coastal-inspired dish, Texas de Brazil is proud to introduce Moqueca de Peixe, a traditional Brazilian fish stew that brings together delicate whitefish, creamy coconut milk, and a fragrant blend of herbs and spices. This seasonal delight is simmered to perfection, offering a rich and aromatic flavor profile that captures the essence of Brazilian cuisine. Moqueca de Peixe is a must-try for guests looking to indulge in something unique and satisfying.

Both dishes reflect Texas de Brazil's commitment to delivering a memorable and diverse dining experience, celebrating the rich flavors and culinary traditions of Brazil while offering something new and exciting for every palate.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 54 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 10 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil , or find us on Facebook and Instagram .

