Sartori® Cheese Gets Snackable, Introduces New Cheese Bites

Known and renowned for its award-winning lineup of artisanal cheeses, Sartori is giving customers more options to fit their busy lives by entering the rapidly growing snacking category. The two introductory flavors are beloved Sartori favorites and offer added convenience for the millions of Americans who routinely enjoy cheese as a snack.

"We're always looking to help our customers enjoy Sartori cheeses in ways that best fit with their busy lives," said Sartori Cheese CEO Bert Sartori. "We've been perfecting these Cheese Bites for quite a while, and we're happy that people will now be able to more easily enjoy their favorite Sartori cheese on the go."

Sartori crafted the new Cheese Bites in a multiyear process that included consumer research and requests from Sartori fans. They are available in 4.5-ounce packages, each containing six snackable wheels of cheese.

While the Cheese Bites are tasty when enjoyed as a standalone snack, Sartori's Master Cheesemakers recommend also trying them with crackers, fruit, nuts or even on a salad. The two flavors are sure to appetize longtime Sartori fans and those who have yet to try them alike:



MontAmoré® Cheddar Cheese Bites – Creamy white cheddar with robust notes of aged Parmesan, pairing classic flavor with modern convenience. Italian Herb Cheddar Cheese Bites – Bold cheddar packed with a savory blend of fresh herbs, tangy lemon and warm Aleppo pepper.

Italian Herb Cheddar and MontAmoré® Cheddar Cheese Bites are available now along with the rest of Sartori's award-winning cheeses at href="" rel="nofollow" sartorichees and at select retailers nationwide.

Sartori is poised to continue its commitment to flavor and product innovation in the years to come. To learn more about the Master Cheesemakers fueling Sartori's eight-decade history of flavor exploration, visit sartoricheese .

About Sartori Cheese:

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. To learn more about Sartori's commitment to artisan cheesemaking, visit or connect with Sartori on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

