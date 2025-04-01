Registration Is Now Open For The 2025 Externship: The Premier Virtual Financial Planning Training Program

Now in its sixth year, The Externship offers an 8-week virtual experience designed to help college students, new advisors, and career changers succeed in the financial planning profession.

DALLAS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplified Planning is proud to announce that registration is open for the 2025 Externship program. Now in its sixth year, The Externship has grown into the premier online training program for those looking to enter or advance in the financial planning profession. With over 2,000 people already on the waitlist, this summer's program is expected to be the largest yet. The program will build on the success of 4,500+ alumni who have already benefited from its innovative approach to financial planning training.

Led by Hannah Moore, CFP®, an award-winning financial planner and leader in financial education, The Externship provides a robust, eight-week virtual learning experience designed for students, new professionals, and career changers. Participants will gain hands-on experience, learn from more than 50 industry experts, explore real financial planning scenarios with real clients - and they can earn 500 CFP Board standard pathway experience hours upon completion. Registration opens April 1 and closes May 23, with special bonuses for those who register before April 15.

This year's program runs from June 2 to August 1. Those interested can register at

Meeting the Industry's Growing Demand for Talent

With the financial planning profession facing a talent shortage, programs like The Externship are more critical than ever. According to research from both Cerulli and McKinsey & Company, the profession must expand its talent pipeline to meet the growing demand for financial planners - and our new professionals' demand for training. The Externship offers a clear pathway for aspiring professionals, including a significant percentage of career changers, who made up over 40% of last year's Externship participants.

"We often hear about a shortage of financial advisors, but the real challenge is providing the proper training to set them up for success, which ultimately leads to much higher retention," said Hannah Moore, CFP®, Founder of Amplified Planning and President of Guiding Wealth. "The Externship removes barriers to entry, provides meaningful hands-on experience, and creates structured pathways into the profession. It's about equipping the next generation of financial planners with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed."

A Program Designed for Real-World Success

Participants in The Externship receive 500 CFP Board standard pathway experience hours and 180 hours from the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education® (AFCPE) upon completion. The program covers the core foundations of financial planning while also offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at how experienced professionals have built their careers. Externs will see real client meetings, hear from experts on key topics, use industry-leading financial planning software, and engage in interactive learning experiences that mirror the realities of the profession.

"The Externship provides those aspiring to become financial planners with hands-on experience to bridge the gap between academics and real-world practice," said Jason Gudenius, Managing Director of Workforce at CFP Board. "With a projected advisor shortage, programs like this are essential to preparing the next generation. CFP Board is proud to support this initiative and invest in the profession's future."

Industry Support Continues to Grow

In addition to CFP Board's support, The Externship continues to receive significant backing from some of the most respected organizations in financial planning, including Charles Schwab, eMoney, XYPN, Kaplan, Orion/ Redtail, Asset Map, EncorEstate, DFA, Morningstar, AFCPE, NAPFA, and FPA.

"Talent is the differentiator, and it continues to be a top priority for RIA firms," said Leslie Tabor, Director, Advisor Services, Charles Schwab. "Experiential programs like The Externship help new and incoming financial planners put theory into practice by getting the opportunity to see how it's done in the real world. Schwab and The Externship have a shared mission to strengthen awareness of the RIA industry with prospective talent – and to arm them with a full scope of understanding and skills needed to thrive as emerging professionals," she continued.

An Inclusive and Affordable Pathway Into Financial Planning

Designed to make financial planning education accessible, The Externship is priced at $397, with early bird perks available for those who register before April 15. Firms looking to enhance their internship programs can also participate in the Internship/Externship hybrid program, which supplements summer intern learning with structured guidance through the eight-week curriculum.

There are also various scholarship opportunities. To review application requirements, visit TheExternship

"The Externship is a game-changer for the financial planning profession," said Moore. "Whether you are a student, a career changer, returning to the workforce, or an early-career professional, this program provides the exposure, education, and experience needed to thrive in financial planning."

Learn More and Register

Registration for The Externship is now open and will close on May 23, 2025. To learn more about the program and secure a spot, visit TheExternship .

About Amplified Planning

Amplified Planning is dedicated to transforming the financial planning profession by redefining how planners are educated and trained. Founded by Hannah Moore, CFP®, Amplified Planning provides innovative training programs designed to equip financial professionals with the real-world skills needed to succeed. The Externship is its flagship initiative, providing thousands of aspiring financial planners with an accessible, hands-on learning experience. Learn more at amplifiedplanning .

SOURCE Amplified Planning

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED