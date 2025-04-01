Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product To Remove Litter Box Odors (ASP-477)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to rid litter boxes or hutches of unpleasant smells and odors," said an inventor, from Bulverde, Texas, "so I invented the PET VENT SYSTEM. My design ensures the litter box is properly ventilated, leaving the space with a neutral scent."

The invention provides an effective way to remove odors from a litter box. In doing so, it offers a neutral scent. As a result, it prevents litter box odors from filling the home. It also can be used with hutches. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cat owners and owners of other small pets. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-477, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

