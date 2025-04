Vallourec: Availability Of The 2024 Universal Registration Document

Meudon (France), April 1 st , 2025

Vallourec announces the availability of its 2024 Universal Registration Document (URD), in accordance with applicable regulations.

The French version of this document was filed with the“Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on March 27th, 2025 in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) under the reference D.25-0192.

The English translation of this document may be consulted on the Company's website and at the Company's registered office, 12 rue de la Verrerie - Meudon (92190).

It is equally available on the AMF website: .

This document includes in particular:

- the 2024 annual financial report;

- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

- the statutory auditors' reports;

- the statement of auditors' fees

- the description of the stock repurchase program;

- the sustainability statement.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

