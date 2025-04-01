Claire’S Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager Named Nonprofit Executive Of The Year By Los Angeles Business Journal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating a fearless leader who fights for every CF family & leads with heart

Los Angeles, CA, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire's Place Foundation , a nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), proudly announces that its Co-Founder and Executive Director Melissa Yeager has been named Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Emerging) by the Los Angeles Business Journal at the 2025 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards. The honor was presented during a special ceremony on March 20, 2025, and Melissa is also featured in the March 24th issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

The award recognizes an executive director or CEO of a nonprofit organization who builds lasting relationships with the business sector, civic leadership and the Los Angeles community while demonstrating creative fundraising and strategic initiatives that elevate their cause.

Melissa Yeager has done just that, and more. Since co-founding Claire's Place Foundation with her late daughter Claire Wineland, Melissa has dedicated her life to supporting individuals and families affected by CF. Following Claire's passing in 2018 at just 21 years old, Melissa courageously chose to carry on her daughter's legacy, expanding the organization's reach and deepening its impact.

“In 2018, when my beloved daughter Claire Wineland passed away from cystic fibrosis, the torch she passed to me felt incredibly heavy,” Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager.“At first, I wasn't sure I could continue this work at Claire's Place without her, but as time went on, I realized I couldn't let her light go out. A heartfelt thank you to the Los Angeles Business Journal for honoring me with this award. It's a recognition of the work we do, the dedicated support of my incredible team, and, most importantly, the strength and resilience of the cystic fibrosis community we are honored to serve.”

Under Melissa's leadership, the foundation has launched several groundbreaking initiatives, including the Work Proudly Program , which provides adults with CF and caregivers with job training and the tools they need to obtain flexible, remote employment. The program allows parents to stay by their children's side during lengthy hospital stays while maintaining a career and financial stability.

Melissa also spearheaded the LA Fire Emergency Fund in early 2025 during the Southern California wildfires, providing immediate relief to CF families at high risk from smoke exposure. Within days, she mobilized partnerships with advocates like actors Sebastian Stan and Haley Lu Richardson and secured vital aid, ranging from air purifiers to emergency lodging and food assistance.

“Claire's Place continues to shine a light on the daily challenges faced by those living with cystic fibrosis, providing vital emotional and financial support to families in crisis,” said Claire's Place Foundation Chairman of the Board of Directors Laura McHolm.“It's Melissa's unwavering strength, compassion and fearless leadership that drive this mission forward. Her dedication ensures that no family has to face these battles alone.”

Claire's Place Foundation, Inc . is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire's foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's“Small Nonprofit of the Year,”“Nonprofit Executive of the Year” and“Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire's Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire's legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit .





