Accor Technology Operations Profile 2025 - Accelerators, Incubators And Innovation Programs
The report provides insights into Accor's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Accor is a hotel operator. The group manages and franchises luxury, upscale, midscale, and economy hotels. It operates hotels under various brand names including Gleneagles, Faena, The hoxton, Hyde, Mondrian, Redbury hotels, 25 hours, 21C, Mama Shelter, Jo & Joe, Pullman, Swissotel, Movenpick, Adagio Premium, Grand Mercure, The Sebel, Peppers, Novotel, Mercure, Adagio Original, Mantra, IBIS, and Breakfree. The group is also into asset portfolio management, construction, renovations, hotel design, and maintenance activities. Its operations are spanned across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Central America and the Caribbean, South America, and Asia-Pacific.
The report provides information and insights into Accor's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Accor's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisitions Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Company coverage includes:
- Orbisk Quicktext Contentsquare Amadeus Infor Sabre Corporation Microsoft Stripe Visa Onyx CenterSource IDeaS Tradeshift Alltheway Ruckus Networks meetago Beautiful Destinations Phrasee BearingPoint
For more information about this company profile visit
