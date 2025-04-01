403
How to Register and File Corporate Tax in UAE: 5 Simple Steps
(MENAFN- BizDaddy) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has long been a tax-friendly country, but with the introduction of corporate tax, businesses need to ensure they stay compliant with the latest regulations. If you are a business owner in the UAE, understanding how to register and file corporate tax is essential to avoid penalties and legal complications.
In this guide, we will walk you through five simple steps to register and file your corporate tax efficiently. We will also introduce you to Bizdaddy, a business solution provider that helps you register your corporate tax-free of cost when you subscribe to at least one of our compliance packages.
Step 1: Understand the Corporate Tax Requirements in UAE
Before jumping into the registration process, it is crucial to understand whether your business falls under the corporate tax regime. The UAE Ministry of Finance has announced that corporate tax applies to businesses with taxable profits exceeding AED 375,000. The standard corporate tax rate is 9%, making it one of the lowest in the world.
Some businesses may be exempt from corporate tax, such as:
Free zone companies that meet specific requirements.
Government-owned entities.
Companies engaged in the extraction of natural resources (subject to local emirate-level taxation).
Understanding these requirements will help you determine whether you need to register for corporate tax and how to prepare accordingly.
job applicant passing her documents
Step 2: Gather Necessary Documents for Tax Registration
Once you confirm that your business is subject to corporate tax, you need to prepare the necessary documents for registration. These typically include:
Trade license of the company
Emirates ID and passport copies of shareholders and owners
Memorandum of Association (MOA)
Articles of Association (AOA)
Financial statements or audited reports (if applicable)
Business bank account details
Having these documents ready in advance will make the registration process smooth and hassle-free.
Step 3: Register Your Business for Corporate Tax
The registration process for corporate tax in the UAE is straightforward and can be done online through the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) portal. Follow these steps to register:
Visit the FTA’s official website and create an account.
Log in to the portal and select ‘Corporate Tax Registration.’
Fill in the required details, including your company’s trade license information, legal structure, and financial details.
Upload the necessary documents.
Submit your application and wait for approval from the FTA.
Once your registration is approved, you will receive a Tax Registration Number (TRN), which you must use for all corporate tax-related transactions.
Step 4: File Your Corporate Tax Returns on Time
After registration, businesses must file their corporate tax returns within the deadlines set by the FTA. Here’s what you need to do to ensure timely filing:
Maintain accurate financial records and bookkeeping to report correct taxable income.
Calculate your tax liability based on the 9% corporate tax rate.
Submit your tax return annually through the FTA portal.
Make timely tax payments to avoid penalties.
Failing to file your corporate tax returns on time may result in fines, so it’s essential to stay updated with the deadlines and requirements.
Step 5: Get Free Corporate Tax Registration with Bizdaddy
Registering for corporate tax might seem like a complex task, but Bizdaddy makes it effortless and cost-effective. Bizdaddy is a trusted business solution provider in the UAE that helps entrepreneurs and businesses stay compliant with UAE laws and regulations.
Here’s how Bizdaddy can help:
Free corporate tax registration when you subscribe to at least one of our compliance packages.
Expert guidance to ensure your application is submitted correctly.
Assistance in maintaining tax records and filing returns.
Ongoing support to help your business remain compliant with UAE tax laws.
Legacy accounting clean-up
By choosing Bizdaddy, you can save both time and money while ensuring that your business meets all legal tax requirements.
