XConnect Announces Strategic Acquisition of Sekura.id, to Revolutionise Mobile Identity Solutions
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Sekura.id expands XConnect’s trusted service portfolio enabling it to deliver mobile ID verification and authentication solutions globally
London, UK, 1 April 2025 - XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has acquired the business of Sekura.id, a leading global provider of mobile identity, authentication and fraud prevention services. The acquisition matches XConnect’s deep expertise in trusted telephone number intelligence with Sekura.id’s innovations and global leadership in mobile ID verification and authentication.
Sekura.id’s seamless provision of mobile subscriber information will enhance XConnect’s portfolio of risk and identity services with APIs such as Know Your Customer (KYC), Number Verify and the growing list of authentication APIs being offered by MNOs. The acquisition provides Sekura.id with deeper levels of resources across the world that will be used to offer customers new services and capabilities. It also enables XConnect to complement and enable its traditional customer base of Telcos, CPaaS and ID&V providers with added fraud prevention solutions for their enterprise customers globally.
“This is an exciting milestone for XConnect as we welcome Sekura.id to the XConnect family. In a short period of time, a small, dedicated team has built a strong reputation, gained significant industry recognition and engagement, along with an impressive customer base,” said Eli Katz, Founder and CEO at XConnect. “Together we will redefine the mobile identity landscape. Over the years, I have talked about XConnect’s DNA and our relentless drive to reduce fraud, restore trust and deliver trusted network and subscriber information. The acquisition of Sekura.id is aligned with this mission and strengthens our position as a leader in fraud and risk mitigation solutions to our customers for their enterprise solutions in the e-commerce, banking, fintech and digital enablement sectors.”
Sekura.id covers 2.5 billion people globally through 75 connected operators. It provides trusted, secure and easy-to-consume solutions for ID verification, anti-fraud and secure online authentication use cases, enabling easy integration of real-time mobile data into its partners’ existing services. Sekura.id is a trusted, approved GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner using its unrivalled industry API experience and the unique Uniti platform to make new revenue flow for operators, simply and quickly.
“XConnect is a global leader in telephone number intelligence and has a proven track record of continual innovation. We’re excited to take the next step on our journey and join a team of passionate and committed professionals who share our vision for the future,” said Mark Harvey, CEO at Sekura.id. “Joining XConnect is a logical next step for our business and a massive opportunity to innovate and grow together. Together, we can serve new and growing demand and bring trust and simplicity to authentication, verification and anti-fraud solutions.”
XConnect provides a trusted global source of network and subscriber information, based on privacy compliant phone number data including number portability, to optimise global communication services for routing, validation and fraud mitigation. It delivers carrier-grade services to operators globally, including MNOs, business messaging (A2P) hubs, CPaaS, aggregators, carriers and interconnect providers. Its parent company, Somos Inc., enables seamless communications between enterprises and consumers for over 1,400 service providers in the USA.
About XConnect
XConnect, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somos Inc., consolidates, maintains and delivers trusted telephone number intelligence to world-leading telecommunication service providers.
It processes information from hundreds of different global datasets and ensures that customers solve routing, validation and fraud challenges in real-time.
XConnect’s Number Information Services are used for voice and messaging routing, fraud protection and to identify and validate insights. They also support the deployment and evolution of next-generation communications, such as VoLTE and RCS.
Its service is accessed through its global distributed hybrid cloud platform using simple, secure, scalable real-time protocols and APIs.
About Sekura.id
Sekura.id is a global leader in mobile identity solutions, enabling trusted, real-time authentication, verification, and fraud prevention solutions through its pioneering Uniti platform. Purpose-built for monetisation, Uniti connects mobile network operators and enterprises through a secure, API-first environment, delivering privacy-preserving identity and verification solutions that are fast, passive, and frictionless.
Operating across six continents and reaching billions of mobile users, Sekura.id unlocks the full value of network intelligence with ready-to-deploy mobile identity services and a platform that orchestrates commercial, technical, and operational flows from end to end. With decades of telco and mobile identity expertise, Sekura.id simplifies integration, accelerates revenue, and empowers operators and partners to bring mobile identity services to life - safely and at scale.
About Sekura.id
