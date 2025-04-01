White-Collar Crime Law Firm, Spencer & Associates, Awards Law Student $2,500 Community Leaders Scholarship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Alexis Josue Zuniga has been awarded the Spring 2025 Community Leaders Scholarship. Spencer & Associates is thrilled to provide Alexis with much-needed financial assistance as he prepares for the next step in his academic journey. Alexis, who will be a first-generation law student, will use this award to minimize the financial burden of schooling as he pursues his dream of helping those in need of legal guidance.

The Community Leaders Scholarship was established to provide assistance to college students who are pursuing degrees in the legal field, including criminal justice and law enforcement. Eligible students must have dedicated time and effort to their communities, and they must also provide proof that they belong to a household with an annual family income of $100,000 or less. Applicants must submit an essay to be considered for the award. One winner is selected each semester as the recipient of this $2,500 award.

Spencer & Associates is now accepting applications for the Fall 2025 Community Leaders scholarship. Students who will be attending college or law school in the Fall 2025 semester must submit all of their application materials by August 4, 2025. More information, including the digital application, can be found at .

About Spencer & Associates

Spencer & Associates is located in Dallas, Texas, and the firm's attorneys represent clients in cases involving federal white-collar crimes. The firm has experience handling a wide range of cases, including bank fraud, money laundering, embezzlement, credit card fraud, and asset forfeiture. Attorney Arnold Spencer and his team create tailored defense strategies for each unique case, advocating for their clients in and out of the courtroom.

More information about Spencer & Associates can be found at .

