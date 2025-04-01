In Letter To White House & Treasury, ACII CEO Blaine Luetkemeyer Urges Support For America First Stablecoin Policy

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaine Luetkemeyer, CEO of the American Consumer and Investor Institute, has sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praising their leadership on digital assets and urging support for a stablecoin policy that protects U.S. retail investors and promotes American leadership and U.S. Dollar dominance.

"ACII strongly supports the proliferation of stablecoins, provided the assets are regulated and operating in the United States," Luetkemeyer wrote. "They will make all forms of online payments faster, safer, and more affordable for everyday Americans. ... The key is ensuring they can use them safely and securely, which requires oversight and enforcement to weed out bad actors."

As Luetkemeyer noted in the letter, the stablecoin market has grown to exceed $200 billion under the Trump Administration's pro-technology, pro-investor approach to digital asset innovation. To support continued growth, Luetkemeyer argues for a commonsense framework that ensures issuers minting coins tied to the value of the U.S. Dollar are governed by U.S. law, and subject to independent auditing and public disclosure to protect investors, national security, and U.S. economic independence.

Luetkemeyer continued, "There is no industry in which unregulated foreign products compete on the same shelf space as regulated American products. Digital assets-especially stablecoins which are foundational to all transactions in this new financial ecosystem-should be treated no different. In other words, there should be a level playing field for all market participants."

Read the full text of the letter here .

SOURCE American Consumer & Investor Institute

