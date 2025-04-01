Express Wash Concepts Ranked #70 Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year On Inc. Magazine's List Of The Midwest's Fastest Growing Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies. According to Inc. Magazine, EWC ranked #70 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list with a two-year revenue growth of 86%. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio. EWC is the only car wash company to be noted on this year's Midwest list.

"As a home-grown company, we take great pride in our roots, and it's a true privilege to be recognized once again for our continued success," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Being featured alongside three other outstanding Central Ohio businesses highlights the strength of our region, the dedication of our incredible team, and the loyalty of our valued customers. We look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the local economy."

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 109 award-winning express car washes across six states and five brands. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location. More than 25 new EWC locations are planned for construction or opening in 2025.

The 139 Midwestern companies profiled in the 2025 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list show stunning rates of growth across all industries, and between 2021 and 2023 added more than 7,977 jobs to the Midwest region. Complete results can be found at inc/midwest .

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 109 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED