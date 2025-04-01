MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ivry-sur-Seine, France, April 1, 2025

Fnac Darty S.A. announces the results of the repurchase of its outstanding OCEANEs due March 2027 via a reverse bookbuilding process



Fnac Darty S.A. (the“ Company ”), today announces the results of the repurchase of a part of its bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due March 2027 (the“ Repurchase ”).

The Company has collected, via a reverse bookbuilding process launched on March 31, indications of interest from holders of the outstanding bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due March 23, 2027 (FR0014002JO2) (the“ OCEANEs ”).

As at the close of this reverse bookbuilding process carried out by Natixis, the Company has decided to accept the repurchase of 1,915,033 OCEANEs in an aggregate principal amount of €155.2 million, representing approximately 77.6% of the aggregate number of the OCEANEs initially issued.

The repurchase price pursuant to this process was set at €77.25 per OCEANE representing a total consideration of approximately €147.9 million.

The settlement of the Repurchase is expected to take place on April 8, 2025 and is conditional upon the settlement of the new €300 million senior notes due 2032 to be issued by the Company on 2 April 2025.

The OCEANEs accepted by the Company in the Repurchase will be cancelled thereafter in accordance with their terms and conditions.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 14 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of consumer electronics and domestic appliances, entertainment and leisure products. Since 2021, the Group has accelerated its shift towards a model focused on omnichannel, services, and sustainability. Fnac Darty's revenue was around €8 billion in 2024, including 22% of online sales. With over 30,000 employees and a multi-format network of more than 1,500 stores since the acquisition of Unieuro, the Group is also a major e-commerce player, ranked #2 in France.

