Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
COFACE SA: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares In The Capital As At March 31, 2025


2025-04-01 12:01:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at March 31, 2025

Paris, April 1 st , 2025 – 17.45

Total Number of
Shares Capital 		Theoretical Number of Voting Rights 1 Number of Real
Voting Rights 2
150,179,792 150,179,792 149,506,903

(1) including own shares
(2) excluding own shares

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website .



About Coface

COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d'Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company's registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.

At the date of 31 December 2024, the Company's share capital amounts to €300,359,584, divided into 150,179,792 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.

All regulated information is available on the company's website ( ).

Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment A
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

Attachment

  • 2025 03 31 Declaration SharesVoting Rights

MENAFN01042025004107003653ID1109379053

