ARGAN: RENTAL INCOME UP +10% IN Q1 2025

€ million Year 2025 Year 2024 Trend 1st quarter (Jan. – March) 52.9 48.1 +10%

Rental income at €52.9 million in the 1 st quarter of 2025

In the 1st quarter of 2025, ARGAN , the leading French real estate company specializing in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses , recorded a rental income of €52.9 million, up +10% from the same period of 2024. The sustained growth in the first quarter primarily came from the full-year impact of 8 deliveries in 2024, mainly in the second half of the year, as well as rents indexation (+3.45%) on January 1, 2025 .

On the back of first-quarter achievements, ARGAN confirmed its annual target of a +6% increase in its rental income in 2025 to €210 million 1, which takes into account the negative impact of asset sales in the second half of 2025 .

Two deliveries in the 1 st quarter of 2025

In the 1st quarter of 2025, ARGAN pursued its inaugurations as part of a sustained development plan for the two coming years.

This includes a logistics site delivered by ARGAN for DIMOLOG, a new brand of the DIMOTRANS group, in Bain-de-Bretagne (35) , close to Rennes , whose business is from now on operated in 3 newly delivered warehousing cells, as part of an Aut0nom®-labelled asset, for 19,500 sq.m .

More exceptionally, ARGAN continued its support initiated in 2021 to a former employee for the development and financing of a farming company named“ Les tomates des frères Besnard ”, taking the form of an extension of an organic and eco-responsible greenhouse located in the French “ Département ” of Eure-et-Loire (28). For more information, please refer to page 59 of the 2024 ESG report on the website argan.fr.

Increase in identified investment for 2025-2026 to €220 million, while maintaining full speed towards debt reduction

ARGAN recently2 announced a significant increase in its investments over 2 years (2025 and 2026), increasing by close to +30% the already identified volume thanks to new developments concluded in the first quarter of 2025 . The 11 development projects part of this plan (including the ones delivered in Q1 2025) thus represent a volume of €220 million (vs. €170 million previously) and are all pre-let to blue-chip clients, leading their respective sectors. These projects include

3 acquisitions that combine around 60% of forecast investments . For each year, these break down as follows:

2025 : close to €105 million through four new self-development projects and one acquisition;

2026 : close to €115 million through two new self-development projects , two extensions and two acquisitions .

As previously announced, the average yield of investments for 2025 and 2026 is about 6% , including 7% for self-developments and 5% for all acquisitions .

These achievements, on the backdrop of a sluggish economic environment, testify to the relevance of ARGAN's development model notably driven by Aut0nom® , the 'in-use' net carbon zero warehouse . In accordance with its strategy combining growth and debt reduction, ARGAN will self-finance its 2025-2026 developments through cash flow generated by its operations and a program of selective asset disposals, with a target amount of approximately €180 million . ARGAN is thus confirming maintaining full speed towards debt reduction by targeting an LTV ratio below 40% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 8X by the end of this year .

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and Au0nom® -labelled – i.e., carbon-neutral in use – pre-let warehouses for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at December 31, 2024, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €3.9 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of close to €205 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at Dec. 31, 2024).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (sliver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.





