Yourupdatetv Speaks With Cardiologist And Family Heart Foundation Ambassador About A Hidden Genetic Risk To Heart Health

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in America, yet many remain unaware of the genetic risk factors that could increase their chances of heart attack or stroke. High Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is the most common genetic condition contributing to early cardiovascular disease, but less than 5% of Americans are screened for it. Recently, Cardiologist Dr. Keith Ferdinand and Family Heart Foundation Ambassador, Susan Riley, participated in a nationwide media tour to discuss this genetic risk factor, the impacts, and resources that can help.

What is High Lipoprotein(a)?

High Lipoprotein(a) is a genetic condition that increases the risk of early heart attacks and strokes. It is one of the most common genetic risk factors for cardiovascular disease, yet it remains largely underdiagnosed. A simple blood test can help identify the condition, but only a small percentage of the population is screened for it.

Everyone is encouraged to be screened for high Lp(a), especially individuals with a family history of heart disease or stroke, as well as those from higher-risk groups such as Black or South Asian communities. Understanding Lp(a) levels can lead to earlier interventions and better management of cardiovascular risk.

Susan Riley's Story

High Lp(a) runs in Susan's family. Her husband was diagnosed with high Lp(a) over 12 years ago after multiple stents were placed due to cardiovascular issues. Following his diagnosis, two of their three children also found that they had high Lp(a). Sadly, their 23-year-old daughter Catherine passed away from a heart attack in her sleep, a loss that highlighted the dangers of high Lp(a).

Riley eventually decided to get her own Lp(a) levels tested, which also came back high. Now, she focuses on staying informed about the condition and remains committed to spreading awareness so that others don't suffer the same fate.

Steps for Managing High Lp(a)

While specific treatments for high Lp(a) are still in development, there are actions people can take now to manage their risk. This includes controlling other cardiovascular risk factors, such as lowering LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) and managing high blood pressure, which can help mitigate the impact of high Lp(a).

Getting Screened

If you or someone in your family has a history of heart disease or stroke, consider getting screened for Lp(a). Early detection is key to reducing the risk of heart attack or stroke. A free at-home screening kit is available from the Family Heart Foundation at CholesterolConnect.org .

For additional information, resources, and Care Navigation support, visit .

About Susan Riley

Susan Riley's journey with elevated Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), began after a series of family health challenges. In 2010, her husband required two stents at age 43, and later, her active and health-conscious daughter, Catherine, passed away unexpectedly. The loss of Catherine, who had a passion for marine conservation, inspired Susan to take action. After debating for years, she finally had her own Lp(a) tested in 2022, discovering her levels were high. Since then, Susan, along with her other daughter Courtney, have become Family Heart Ambassadors. Through their advocacy, they aim to raise awareness about the genetic risks of high Lp(a) and encourage others to get screened. Now, three generations of the Riley family are working to honor Catherine's legacy and educate others about the importance of managing Lp(a) levels for heart health.

About Dr. Keith Ferdinand

Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, FAHA, FASH, FNLA, began his medical career with a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of New Orleans, followed by a medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine. He completed his internship at the US Public Health Hospital in New Orleans, and his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at Louisiana State University, Medical Center, with an additional cardiology fellowship at Howard University Hospital. Dr. Ferdinand has held clinical, research, and teaching positions at institutions such as Xavier University, LSU, Baylor College of Medicine, and Emory University, before returning to New Orleans as a Professor of Clinical Medicine at Tulane University Heart and Vascular Institute. He has been actively involved in national public health organizations, including serving as the former Chair and Chief Science Officer of the Association of Black Cardiologists and as the immediate-past Chair of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention. With a focus on cardiac risk factors, particularly in minority communities, Dr. Ferdinand has published more than 100 manuscripts and maintains a strong media presence. His dedication to patient care is reflected in his nonprofit work and community service, and he was inducted into the Association of University Cardiologists in 2015.

