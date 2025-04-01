United States Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2031
The U.S. orthopedic trauma device market was valued at $4 billion in 2024. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 2.6% to reach $4.8 billion. The report suite on the U.S. market for orthopedic trauma devices includes devices related to the plate and screw, bioabsorbable fixation, intramedullary nail, cannulated screw, intramedullary hip screw, conventional hip screw, staple fixation, bone pin, external fixation, bone growth stimulation and cerclage cable and trochanteric grip markets.
DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends Forecasts Until 2031, and Historical Data to 2021 Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment Recent Mergers & Acquisitions COVID-19 Impact Disease Overviews and Demographic Information Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
Market Overview
U.S. ORTHOPEDIC TRAUMA DEVICE PROCEDURE NUMBERS
- Procedure analysis within this study is focused on the following anatomies, which account for the majority of trauma-related bone fixation procedures in the U.S.: shoulder, upper arm and elbow, forearm, wrist/hand/fingers, hip, upper leg, knee, lower leg, ankle, foot and toes. The number of trauma procedures in the U.S. continues to increase every year, with approximately 95% of procedures completed using internal fixation.
U.S. ORTHOPEDIC TRAUMA DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS
- A main device trend occurring in the orthopedic trauma device market is the presence of titanium devices. There is now a lower cost to manufacture with titanium that, alongside positive clinical evidence, has prompted investment in the material. Limiting the orthopedic trauma device market is the declining prices across the market. With the four main companies competing against one another in almost all the segments, this has resulted in competitive pricing. In addition, group purchasing organizations are actively negotiating better prices for multiple markets.
U.S. ORTHOPEDIC TRAUMA DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
- DePuy Synthes leads the U.S. orthopedic trauma device market, dominating key segments like plates and screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation. The company is projected to retain its top position in the coming years. Stryker ranks second, driven by leadership in the intramedullary hip screw and staple fixation segments. Competitive pricing and innovative technology have boosted its market share, a trend expected to continue. Smith & Nephew holds third place, with strong sales in plates and screws and a notable presence in the intramedullary nail market under its TriGen brand. The company is likely to sustain its position through competitive pricing and catalog growth.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
Plate and Screw Market, Segmented by:
- Device Type: Anatomical, Generic Further segmented by anatomy, material type, etc.
Bioabsorbable Fixation Market, Segmented by:
- Anatomy*: Hand, Wrist and Finger, Knee, Foot and Ankle, Other
Intramedullary Nail Market, Segmented by:
- Anatomy: Humeral, Forearm, Femoral, Tibial, Ankle
Cannulated Screw Market, Segmented by:
- Material type: Stainless Steel, Titanium
Intramedullary Hip Screw Market, Segmented by:
- Material type: Stainless Steel, Titanium
Conventional Hip Screw Market, Segmented by:
- Material type: Stainless Steel, Titanium
Staple Fixation Market, Segmented by:
- Device type: Shape Memory, Mechanical Compression Bone Pin Market
External Fixation Market, Segmented by:
- Anatomy: Shoulder Girdle, Upper Arm, Forearm, Hand and Wrist, Hip, Upper Leg, Knee, Lower Leg, Ankle, Foot and Toe
Bone Growth Stimulation Market, Segmented by:
- Device type: Ultrasound, Electrical
Cerclage Cable and Trochanteric Grip Market, Segmented by:
- Device type: Cerclage Cable, Trochanteric Grip
Research Scope Summary
- Regions: North America (United States) Base Year: 2024 Forecast: 2025-2031 Historical Data: 2021-2024 Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices. Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
Company Coverage:
- Acumed MDPO Fixation Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions Medartis Arthrex Merete Medical B. Braun Nutek Orthopaedics BioPro Orthofix Bioretec OrthoSolutions Bioventus Ortolog CarboFix Orthopedics OsteoMed CONMED Paragon 28 Conventus Flower Orthopedics Skeletal Dynamics CrossRoads Extremity Systems Sklar DePuy Synthes Smith & Nephew DJO Global Stryker DSM Biomedical Surgival Globus Medical Syntellix I.T.S. The Orthopaedic Implant Company Inion Trimed Invibio Weigao Key Surgical Zimmer Biomet KLS Martin
