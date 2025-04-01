Banana Kick From Nongshim: The Snack Jennie From BLACKPINK Can’T Stop Loving!

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACKPINK's Jennie appeared on the popular American talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show and caught the attention of global fans by introducing one of her favorite snacks, Banana Kick.

During the show, Jennie mentioned classic snacks she enjoys in Korea, such as Banana Kick and Shrimp Crackers, revealing that Banana Kick is her favorite snack. She described the flavor of Banana Kick, saying, "It's not the typical banana taste you might expect, but a surprising and special banana flavor," emphasizing its unique taste. In line with her recommendation, the show's host Jennifer Hudson also tried Banana Kick and was surprised by its unexpectedly sweet flavor.

Banana Kick: A Beloved K-Snack for Over 50 Years

Banana Kick, released in 1978 in Korea, has been a beloved national snack, known for its light, crispy texture and sweet banana flavor. Made from corn puffs, it has a smooth, melt-in-your-mouth texture, with the right amount of banana sweetness, making it a snack enjoyed by people of all ages.

Recently, a strawberry-flavored version of Banana Kick was released alongside the original. The strawberry version retains the same crispy texture as Banana Kick while adding the fresh sweetness of strawberries, offering a unique taste for those looking for something different.

Since Jennie mentioned Banana Kick on the show, the snack has quickly gained popularity among American consumers. With the rising interest in Korean culture and K-food, particularly among young American consumers, and Jennie's influence, Banana Kick is expected to emerge as one of the most notable Korean snacks in the U.S. snack market.

Banana Kick Available Through Various U.S. Distribution Channels

Currently, Banana Kick and the strawberry-flavored version are sold at Korean grocery stores in the U.S., such as H Mart, as well as large retailers like Walmart. They can also be easily purchased through online platforms such as Amazon, Instacart, and Weee!

With Jennie's recommendation, Banana Kick is attracting attention from American and global fans, and its future development is eagerly anticipated.

Nongshim America

Founded in 1994, Nongshim America is a leading U.S. food company renowned for its high-quality noodles and snacks, including Shin Ramyun.

The historic expansion of Nongshim America's plants has enabled the production of one billion units annually.

Nongshim products are available at major retailers such as Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Kroger, as well as online through platforms like Amazon and Instacart.

Nongshim America also exports to Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

For more information about Nongshim America, visit .

