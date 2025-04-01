BFCM - ISIN Code: FR0010128835 - Issuer Call Notice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer Call Notice 1 April, 2025

Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. , as (the “Fiscal Agent and Principal Paying Agent'' ); Société Générale., as (the “Paris Paying Agent and Calculation Agent'' ); The Noteholders of the below mentioned Notes; Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Dear Sirs,

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

€ 150,000,000 Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes ((originally issued by Caisse Fédérale du Crédit Mutuel Nord Europe)(the “Notes” ))

(ISIN Code: FR0010128835)

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel is the issuer (the“ Issuer ' ') of the Notes.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes (the '' Conditions ''), the Issuer hereby gives notice that it is exercising in whole its right to call the Notes pursuant to the Issuer General Call Option under Conditions 6.2 (a) of the Prospectus (“ Issuer Call Option ”) of the Notes.

We, the Issuer, instruct you as Fiscal Agent, to authorise the Central Securities Depository to cancel the Notes redeemed on 18 May, 2025 (“ Optional Redemption Date ”).

For the purposes of the Issuer Call:

(i) the Issuer Call Date will be 18 May, 2025; and

(ii) the Optional Redemption Amount(s) or Early Redemption Amount: EUR 1,000 per Denomination.

Unless otherwise defined in this notice, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Prospectus dated 16 November, 2004, as applicable, relating to the Notes.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

By: Eric CUZZUCOLI

Duly authorised

