South Carolina Virtual Charter School Teams Up With Splash Omnimedia To Expand Statewide Outreach

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS), recognized for its commitment to providing consistent, quality public education in a safe and structured online environment, has officially partnered with Splash Omnimedia, a full-service marketing agency based in Lexington, SC, to lead its marketing and branding initiatives. This alliance is designed to elevate SCVCS's visibility and reinforce its reputation as a leader in virtual education within South Carolina.​

"We are excited to collaborate with Splash Omnimedia," said Michelle Patterson, Interim Head of School at SCVCS. "Their expertise in crafting impactful marketing strategies aligns perfectly with our mission to empower students to learn anywhere. We believe this partnership will enhance our ability to connect with families seeking flexible and high-quality educational options."​

Splash Omnimedia brings a wealth of experience in branding, digital marketing, and media planning. Known for their innovative approaches and results-driven strategies, they have a track record of propelling organizations toward significant growth.​

"Partnering with SCVCS presents an exciting opportunity to support an institution dedicated to educational excellence," said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. "We look forward to developing and implementing marketing initiatives that reflect their commitment to student success and expand their reach to families across South Carolina."​

This partnership will focus on enhancing SCVCS's brand presence through targeted digital campaigns, website optimization, and community engagement efforts. By leveraging Splash Omnimedia's comprehensive marketing services, SCVCS aims to connect more effectively with students and parents seeking reliable virtual education solutions.​

About South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS):

Founded in 2008, SCVCS is a tuition-free public virtual charter school serving students in grades K-12 across South Carolina. Chartered by The Charter Institute at Erskine, SCVCS is accredited by the South Carolina Department of Education and Cognia. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum delivered by certified, experienced teachers, providing students with a flexible and high-quality education. ​

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency based in Lexington, SC. Specializing in branding, digital marketing, media strategy, and web development, Splash Omnimedia partners with organizations across various sectors to deliver impactful campaigns and measurable growth. With a passion for storytelling and strategy, the team empowers brands to connect authentically with their audiences. ​



