Onestream Again Recognized As A Leader In The 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Financial Close And Consolidation Solutions

OneStream recognized as a Three-Time Leader in Financial Close and Consolidation for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream (Nasdaq: OS ), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions – including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, has been recognized for the third year as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions. Gartner evaluated 15 financial close and consolidation providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision and placed OneStream in the Leaders Quadrant.

This acknowledgement follows OneStream being recognized as a Leader for the third consecutive year in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Financial Planning Software .

"Now more than ever finance leaders are under pressure to close fast and provide trusted insights to the business, so they can look around the corners-yet many still need the right tools to get there," said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. "We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation-along with Financial Planning- underscores how OneStream is uniquely positioned to meet the core financial needs of today's Finance teams with a unified platform built to handle complexity, drive efficiency, and support smarter decision-making."

Helping Customer Achieve Efficiency, Compliance and Collaboration

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions is a market research report published Gartner, a company that drives actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. As Gartner states in the report, "The FCCS market continues to see a heightened demand for efficient, compliant and collaborative financial close and consolidation solutions. Vendors are responding with solutions that enhance accessibility, scalability and integration, often adopting subscription-based pricing for flexibility and cost-effectiveness."

We believe OneStream was recognized as a Leader in this report based on our strengths in financial consolidation, advanced analytics, AI capabilities and product roadmap focused on addressing key customer challenges.

What OneStream Customers are Saying

OneStream was also recognized in the Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer report as Customers' Choice in Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions in May 2024. Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. As of March 1, 2025, some of OneStream's customers had posted the following reviews:



"Solid Performance with Exceptional Support: A Look at OneStream." Director of Financial Operations

"Phenomenal experience with the OneStream implementation/post go-live support." Sr. Director, Financial Systems " Reliable Consolidation and Faster Book Closure with Customizability." VP of Finance

Read More About the 2025 Garner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions



Download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions here. Read the blog post, "OneStream is a 3X Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close Solutions" here .

Gartner Disclaimers

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,600 customers, including 17% of the Fortune 500, more than 300 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,500 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.

