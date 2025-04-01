PERFECT GAME BCS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES TO BE POWERED BY SOLDIER SPORTS

SANFORD, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game , the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced that Soldier Sports, the official metal bat sponsor of Perfect Game, is now the presenting sponsor of the BCS National Championship.

As part of this partnership, each championship-winning team from every age division will receive 15 Soldier Tank bats. Coaches will be provided with a gift card at the conclusion of the tournament to order the bats for their team.

"Perfect Game is thrilled to expand our partnership with Soldier Sports," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Jeff Evans has made a strong commitment to innovation and excellence with the TANK bats and Perfect Game is proud to have them providing 15 bats to each winning team."

"Soldier Sports is ecstatic to be the presenting sponsor of the BCS and values its partnership with Perfect Game," said Jeff Evans, CEO of Soldier Sports. "Everyone at Soldier Sports knows that teams playing in the BCS are among the elite and we couldn't happier that they will be swinging the TANK!"

The 2025 BCS National Championship schedule includes:



13U BCS – June 22-26, Nashville, TN (Cane Ridge Park)

14U BCS – July 3-7, Fort Myers, FL (JetBlue Park)

15U BCS – July 10-14, Fort Myers, FL (JetBlue Park)

16U BCS – June 24-28, Fort Myers, FL (JetBlue Park)

17U BCS – July 24-28, Fort Myers, FL (JetBlue Park) 18U BCS – June 24-28, Fort Myers, FL (JetBlue Park)

The 17U National Championship celebrates its 20th year in 2025. Past champions have included teams from Florida (11 times), Georgia (five times), Texas (three times), New York (once), Oklahoma (once) and North Carolina (once). Two teams were declared winners in 2013, 2020 and 2021. Perfect Gane BCS National Championship alumni include 226 MLB players and 1,242 MLB Draft selections.

For more information about the BCS National Championship, visit Perfect Game's website .

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,210 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,134 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Soldier Sports

Soldier Sports is an elite, clean and tough American brand which is built daily on grit and toughness based in Omaha, Neb., the baseball capital of the world. It provides game-changing sports performance and safety products, an attitude line of men's and women's lifestyle apparel and elite uniforms for all sports. For the last eight years, Soldier Sports has been inventing, patenting, and bringing to market game-changing sporting goods products. It prides itself on only bringing to market products which it knows will make an immediate improvement in a product category either by improved performance or safety. Its CEO, Jeff Evans, has spent the last 20 years inventing, patenting and bringing to market many industry-changing products under multiple brands which are currently sold at every sporting goods store in America. Soldier Sports has a loyal following throughout the United States and will continue its quest to become one of the major sports brands in the country. Soldier Sports is a proud supporter of the Special Operations Wounded Warriors (SOWW), providing a portion of sales to their incredible foundation. Visit our website and follow us on Instagram @soldiersports and X @soldier_sports .

| facebook/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

