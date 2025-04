Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2025 U.S. Sales Results

Toyota division posted March sales of 196,240 vehicles, up 6.6 percent on a volume basis and up 10.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 487,226 vehicles, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 35,095 vehicles, up 14.1 percent on a volume basis and up 18.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported it best-ever result with sales of 83,043 vehicles, up 5.8 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis.

"We continue to see steady sales from our Toyota and Lexus brands due in part to improved inventory levels and new models like the Toyota 4Runner and Lexus LX hybrid," said Mark Templin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "We're also seeing our sales mix of electrified vehicles increasing as our diverse portfolio of 32 electrified vehicles continue to grow and satisfy the needs of our customers while reducing emissions as much as possible, as quickly as possible."

March and First Quarter 2025 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:



March sales up 7.7 percent

March electrified vehicle sales of 112,608, up 44.1 percent; represents 48.7 percent of total sales volume

First quarter sales up 0.9 percent

First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 288,796, up 39.6 percent; represents 50.6 percent of total sales volume

32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:



March sales up 6.6 percent

March electrified vehicle sales of 99,119, up 49.1 percent

First quarter sales up 0.1 percent

First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 255,915, up 44.0 percent

Six Toyota brand vehicles starting under $30,000

First quarter sales:



Pickups up 65.1 percent



Trucks up 4.6 percent



GR86 up 36.1 percent



Prius up 25.0 percent



bZ4X up 195.7 percent



Corolla Cross up 26.8 percent



Corolla Cross HEV up 19.2 percent



Highlander HEV up 8.7 percent



Grand Highlander up 2.3 percent



Sienna up 46.6 percent Tacoma up 177.5 percent

Lexus Division:



Best-ever first quarter sales result

March sales up 14.1 percent

March electrified vehicle sales of 13,489, up 15.6 percent

First quarter sales up 5.8 percent

First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 32,881, up 13.1 percent

Best-ever first quarter sales for Luxury Utility Vehicles

First quarter sales:



RC up 10.2 percent



Total ES up 8.6 percent



ES HEV 5.1 percent



LC up 5.3 percent



NX up 5.1 percent



NX HEV up 12.6 percent



RX HEV up 2.2 percent



RX PHEV up 88.3 percent



TX up 0.9 percent



TX HEV up 26.5 percent



GX up 139.5 percent LX up 0.4 percent

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit .

Media contact:

Victor Vanov

[email protected]

469.292.1318