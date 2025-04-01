St. Croix Hospice Opens 10 New Locations In First Quarter 2025

Additional locations strengthen patient care in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin

OAKDALE, Minn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice continued its growth in the first quarter of 2025 with the opening of 10 additional branches across five states.

The new locations include:



Baxter, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota

Eagan, Minnesota

Huntley, Illinois

Marshfield, Wisconsin

Mason City, Iowa

Princeton, Minnesota

Roseville, Minnesota

Sedalia, Missouri Stevens Point, Wisconsin

"National data demonstrates how underutilized hospice benefits are for those at the end of life," said Andrew Mayo, M.D., St. Croix Hospice Medical Director. "Our goal is to increase hospice awareness and education, as well as bolster our physical presence to improve access to end-of-life care throughout the Midwest. Expanding to these 10 new locations helps us continue to realize that goal and support more patients and families in their most difficult time."

In addition to establishing these new sites over the first three months of 2025, St. Croix Hospice also demonstrated significant growth in 2024, opening a total of 16 branches and increasing patient admissions steadily. The organization remains steadfast in its efforts to reach underserved communities, including patients with complex needs.

"We believe everyone deserves exceptional hospice care, and St. Croix Hospice is proud to bring that level of excellence to all of those we have the privilege of serving," added Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice CEO. "Achieving the highest hospice care standards is a critical part of our growth and promise, which is why our focus is also on consistently adding skill-based certifications and tools to benefit patients and their families."

A recent example includes St. Croix Hospice earning a company-wide Palliative/Hospice Heart Failure certification from the American Heart Association® , the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. The certification allows St. Croix Hospice to better serve the unique needs of hospice patients with heart failure throughout its 10-state service area. Furthermore, newly implemented tools from Notify and Nvoq improve patient care by way of enhanced family-to-care-team communication and simplified clinical documentation, respectively.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers by providing compassionate care when it's needed most. We deliver exceptional hospice services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. Our expert care teams live in the communities they serve, with more than 83 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response times and same-day admissions - including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice .

