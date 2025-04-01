23Rd State Unveils SHAKE Glitter Drops - A Dazzling Innovation In Infused Beverages

MINNEAPOLIS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAKE is the newest way to add shimmer and sparkle to your favorite beverages. When sipping a mocktail, SHAKE turns every moment into a celebration.

Designed for those who love to elevate their experience , SHAKE infused, food-safe glitter, creates a visually stunning and uplifting enhancement to any drink.

Why SHAKE Glitter Drops?



Instant Glam – Add a mesmerizing shimmer to any beverage.

Flavorless & Versatile – Enhances drinks without altering taste . Fun & Functional – Available in multiple colors to match any occasion.

Infused with High-Quality Naturally Derived Delta-9 Hemp – A carefully crafted microdose of THC and CBG formulated for a repeatable and enjoyable social experience.

Where to Get SHAKE?

SHAKE Edible Glitter Drops will be available exclusively at select retailers across Minnesota and online at starting April 20, 2025 and will be launching in select bars, dispensaries, and specialty retailers nationwide. Get ready to sparkle, sip, and enjoy the celebration-one drop at a time.

To mark this exciting debut, 23rd State is hosting an exclusive SHAKE Launch Party in the Earl Giles Distillery Mezzanine on Wednesday April 23rd from 5-9pm , inviting cannabis enthusiasts, industry professionals, and tastemakers to experience SHAKE firsthand.

Guests will be able to try our SHAKE signature THC-infused cocktail , and an immersive look at how SHAKE transforms ordinary drinks into shimmering, elevated experiences.

"SHAKE Glitter Drops are all about fun, self-expression, and making consumption more exciting and inclusive."

Crafted for fun-loving, trendsetting individuals , SHAKE is a food-grade, flavorless edible infused glitter that instantly elevates any drink. Simply SHAKE, drop, stir, and sip -and watch your drink transform into a dazzling masterpiece.

About 23rd State

23rd State is a Minnesota-based cannabis brand dedicated to innovation, quality, and community. With a mission to make cannabis more accessible, fun, and uniquely Minnesota , 23rd State offers a range of premium products designed to elevate everyday experiences.

