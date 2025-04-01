Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 94,848,776 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the 'Shares') were issued and allotted on 1 April 2025 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription (the 'Offer') to raise £50 million, with an over-allotment facility of £25 million, in the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 53.5p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 23 October 2024 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer. This is the final allotment under the Offer.

An application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 3 April 2025.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 53.5p: