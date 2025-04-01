Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-04-01 11:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

April 1, 2025

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares
Currency GBP
Price £28.097511
Volume 28,700
Total £806,398.5657
Aggregated information:
Price £28.097511
Volume 28,700
Total £806,398.5657
Date of transaction March 28, 2025
Place of transaction London

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.


